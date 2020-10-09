MORRISTOWN — It was a thing of football beauty.
Taking over at its own 1-yard line with under three minutes left before halftime, Science Hill drove 99 yards and got a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Diamond to Cole Torbett with 16.6 seconds remaining. It gave the Hilltoppers a three-score lead and they eventually won 28-14 Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium.
The 13-play drive was punctuated by crisp passing from Diamond and efficient use of the game clock.
“We were able to hit the passes,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “We were in empty most of the time. We just caught the balls, and we can do that. We have a good quarterback and we have a lot of guys who can run a little bit and catch the ball. So we were able to get down there and make those plays.”
It was an important Region 1-6A win for Science Hill as it will play rival Dobyns-Bennett in a first-place showdown on Oct. 23. The Hilltoppers (6-2 overall) improved to 3-1 in the region.
D-B remained in first place with a 56-35 thumping of Knox Farragut.
WORK
HORSE DIAMOND
With an early injury to Caleb Mazoff, the Hilltoppers expanded their plan to use Diamond more on the ground. He responded with 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, adding to his 234 yards passing and another score to give him 297 yards of total offense.
“We had talked about running me more,” Diamond said. “It was basically doing what I needed to do to get the job done and help us win the game. Caleb’s injury made me run a little more just to keep the defense guessing.”
HISE
PICKS
Jeremiah Hise came up with two important defensive plays. He picked off a pass at the 1-yard line to set up the 99-yard drive, and added a diving interception in the fourth quarter with West driving after cutting the deficit to 28-14.
FIRS
T STRIKE
Science Hill got on the board first. The Hilltoppers drove deep into West territory, and Cade Fleeman pounded his way into the end zone to make it 7-0.
The Hilltoppers got the ball back late in the first quarter. On the period’s final play, Baylor Brock beat West’s defense to the sideline. From there it was a 47-yard romp into the end zone, stretching the lead to 14-0.
SALT
ING IT AWAY
After stopping West on downs near midfield on the first possession of the second half, Science Hill went to work again. Diamond capped things off with an 11-yard zone-read keeper to make it 28-0.
COMI
NG BACK
West got a 1-yard touchdown run by Hunter Delaney late in the third quarter. They picked off Diamond early in the fourth quarter and Dylan Cribley hit Jonny Fine for a 45-yard score to make it 28-14.
STAT
LEADERS
Diamond hit eight different receivers, and finished with 21 completions on 34 attempts.
Cole Torbett led with six catches for 85 yards.
Brock led Science Hill in rushing with 87 yards on 10 attempts. Fleeman added 14 carries for 80 yards. As a team, Science Hill had 42 carries for 262 yards.
West was led by Hunter Delaney, who carried 31 times for 118 yards. Cribley completed only 5 of 19 passes but totaled 109 yards.