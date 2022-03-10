It was the group that never got the opportunity of a lifetime, and for members of the 2019-20 East Tennessee State basketball team, it’ll be an experience they’ll never forget.
Not long after the Bucs capped a 30-4 season by winning the Southern Conference tournament, the NCAA Tournament was canceled. An ETSU team with big plans for the postseason never got a chance.
The team had everything — leadership, size, shooting, athleticism and defense — and many pundits had them pegged for a Sweet 16 run.
With Steve Forbes running the show, nobody on the court cared who got the glory. It was truly a team with every player buying into the all-for-one and one-for-all concept. That’s a characteristic of every good Forbes team.
Along the way, the Bucs won 16 of 18 Southern Conference games, blew LSU off its home court and were never tested in beating VMI, Western Carolina and Wofford all by double digits to win the SoCon tourney.
At the same time, this little thing called the coronavirus had begun making news.
The SoCon championship game was played on March 9, 2020. Two days later, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA suspended its season. That set off a chain of events that forever changed the landscape in the world of sports.
FATEFUL DAY
On March 12, 2020, most major conferences canceled their basketball tournaments, some of them in midstream. Later that day, the NCAA Tournament was added to the growing list of cancellations.
At first, the ETSU players didn’t know what to think. They were hoping the tournament would still be played at a later date, but that never happened. It was a frustrating time for these athletes and coaches who had worked their entire lives with a goal in mind, only to have the rug pulled out from under them as soon as they had achieved it.
“It was frustrating,” Forbes said. “Those kids got that taken away from them and that’s something that they’re never going to get back.”
After the news broke that the tournament was canceled, Forbes and the team went their separate ways. A month and a half later, he was hired by Wake Forest.
“When I think about that day, that Friday when I said goodbye to everybody for the last time, I didn’t get to see them again,” Forbes said. “Some of them I have never seen again. And it’s sad to me because it was such a special group and I really felt like we were going to go to the NCAA Tournament and win games. I felt really bad that those guys didn’t get to experience Selection Sunday to see what a great day that is when everybody from the community comes out and you celebrate going to the tournament.”
Forbes might be taking part in Selection Sunday at Wake Forest. His team ended the season with a 23-9 record after losing to Boston College in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. They are hoping that should be good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament.
WAKE CONNECTION
The entire coaching and support staff from the 30-4 ETSU team is at Wake Forest. Guard Davien Williamson and forward Damari Monsanto, who was redshirting during that fateful ETSU season, also came along. In addition, Forbes hired former players Joe Hugley and Isaiah Tisdale to roles in the program.
“Getting to play in the (NCAA) tournament would be a blessing for us,” said Williamson, who had a career-high 28 points against N.C. State last week. “It would be a dream come true. I was heartbroken when we weren’t able to go there with that 30-4 team.”
Williamson grew up in Winston-Salem and he was developing into a solid player in his second year at ETSU. Forbes brought him to Wake hoping he would continue to develop, and he has.
“He can recruit four- and five-star guys, get big-time recruits,” Williamson said. “For him to believe in me and bring me along, it definitely meant a lot to me.”
Tisdale, the Bucs’ point guard and the SoCon tournament MVP in 2020, is a grad assistant at Wake. He’s hoping to become a coach one day and says the experience of the 2020 will never be far from his mind.
“I think about it all the time,” Tisdale said. “Especially being back with the staff that coached me and my former teammates. Actually, Joe Hugley and I think about that all the time. We always talk about it, especially around this time. It’s March and it kind of ticks me off, but it’s kind of like a gratification that we won. And it’s very rare that any team wins their last college game, so that kind of gives us a little satisfaction.”
Hugley, a reserve forward who played a major role with his leadership on that team, is now the director of player relations at Wake Forest and he says the feeling of having the season cut short was a tough one to take. As the confetti rained down on the court that championship night, nobody was relishing in the tournament title more than Hugley.
“That’s something that’s probably never going to leave me for my career,” said Hugley, who earned a Master’s degree in sports management at ETSU in one year after transferring from Central Connecticut State. “But if I go to the tournament more times in the future, God willing, that will lessen the hurt a little bit.”
OUT OF CHANCES
For Williamson, Hugley, Tisdale, Forbes and his staff, some of that pain should away this month. Wake Forest has only been to the NCAA Tournament once since 2010 but has a good chance of going again this year.
For a few other players whose careers continued into this season, it’s a different story.
Patrick Good opted out of the 2020-21 season with ETSU and eventually transferred to Winthrop, where his team lost to Longwood in the championship game of the Big South tournament last weekend. That left Good out of chances to play in the NCAA Tournament.
“The reality of it is sometimes you get what you deserve, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve and sometimes you get more than you deserve,” Good said. “We were 40 minutes away from making that happen. But we just came up short. At the end of the day, I don’t think about that because I don’t want to train my mind to have thoughts of ‘what if.’ ”
Good has come to terms with not getting a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
“I’d rather get knocked down and get back up instead of saying I didn’t give it all I had to empty the tank,” Good said. “So I think at the end of the day I can truthfully, honestly say throughout my whole high school, middle school, college career that I didn’t have any regrets. I emptied the tank and gave everything I had to myself, the coaching staff, the managers, trainers, my teammates. So I’m definitely satisfied.”
Bo Hodges, one of the most talented players on that ETSU team, transferred to Butler, where he has played well when healthy. Unfortunately for Hodges, the move never paid off with an NCAA appearance either. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this year after going 10-15 last season. Hodges played in only 26 of those 58 games over the past two seasons.
Tray Boyd, Jeromy Rodriguez and Lucas N’Guessan went on to play professionally overseas.
REAL CHEMISTRY
One of Forbes’ strengths as a coach is getting a group of individuals to bury their egos and play together for the common good. It’s easier said than done, but he’s proven to be a master at it.
And by the end of the 2019-20 season, the Bucs were running like a fine-tuned machine. Eight different players led the team in scoring during the season and none of them seemed to care who it was on any given night.
“We had such great balance,” Forbes said. “They just really had great chemistry. They trusted each other to share the ball. We ran really good motion. They defended at a high level. And they were competitive. They didn't like to lose and they found ways to win.”
Forbes says the best teams he’s had could coach themselves by the end of the season and that team did just that.
“I remember in the championship game against Wofford, it was a 10- or 12-point game and it was still in the balance and we had a timeout,” he said. “I didn’t say anything. It was just like ‘Let’s go.’ That’s how it was.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Forbes was chosen the Atlantic Coach Conference’s coach of the year this week. It was quite an honor, considering this is the final season for Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, whose team won another ACC regular-season championship in his 42nd year.
“It’s humbling,” Forbes said. “It’s not an individual award. These things always go to my staff. It’s a team award, a program award. But I understand the historical significance of the award. It’s not lost on me. I am honored to be on that list with those who have gotten it in the past, Dean Smith, Coach K, Roy Williams, on and on and on. I won’t put myself in that category. I’m just glad to be on the list.”
Forbes said not having his dad around to enjoy it made it a bittersweet moment. Lowell Forbes died in 2019.
“He’d be happier than me,” Forbes said. “Everybody in Heaven knows my dad’s name. He’s telling everybody what’s going on. That’s the hard part for me, just not being able to share it with him.”
HOME AWAY FROM HOME
Forbes joked about how much support he continues to receive from his fans from his days at ETSU, many of whom made the trip to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for games this season.
“A couple of weeks ago, I jokingly told my AD John Currie that I needed to renegotiate how many tickets I’m allotted for home games next year,” Forbes said. ”We’ve had so many people from Johnson City come to our games, I don’t have enough tickets to fill the demand.”