ELIZABETHTON — With a defense like this and a quarterback like that, Elizabethton’s formula for reaching the state championship game was successful for the third straight year.
The two-time defending state champion Cyclones rode the momentum of two early scores to a 16-point halftime advantage, and then held on for a 23-6 win over Upperman in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“It’s just a lot of credit to our kids,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “They faced some adversity, faced some challenges. But they stuck together and they listened to us. We believed in each other. We believed we could get back here.”
Cyclones’ quarterback Bryson Rollins said, “We knew every game was going to be tough. We’ve played good teams and every one of them has gotten us better, and it shows in the playoffs. It’s one more to get the job done.”
Improving to 12-1 on the season, the Cyclones earned a spot in next Saturday’s title game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. They will play unbeaten Tullahoma with kickoff set for 11 a.m. Tullahoma advanced with a 44-19 win over Haywood in the other semifinal contest.
The Cyclones’ seniors made Northeast Tennessee history, tying the 2015-18 Greeneville teams with 52 career victories. Elizabethton has won 42 of its last 43 games.
A VICTORY SPELLED WITH SEVEN LETTERS
The Cyclones earned this victory with defense.
Throughout the game, Upperman was having to fight and scrap for 2- and 3-yard gains when it ran the ball. When the Bees’ passed, quarterback Ty Dutchess was often running for his life and trying to make throws on the move.
Dutchess actually gained 143 yards on 13 carries, but 83 came on two plays. The other running backs managed only 40 yards on 16 attempts.
“Our defense did a great job,” Witten said. “They’ve done a great job this entire playoff run.”
Dutchess was 4 of 13 passing for 20 yards and an interception with two other balls that Elizabethton had hands on but couldn’t reel in.
Of the nine times Upperman had the ball, the Bees basically had two successful drives.
In the last three playoff games, the Cyclones have allowed a total of just 20 points.
ROLLINS AGAIN
It was another night at the football office for the Cyclones’ senior quarterback, who moved his career record as a starter to 42-1.
He carried 22 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, Rollins was 12 of 20 for 118 yards with a touchdown.
Rollins has 149 career rushing and passing touchdowns, standing alone in second place on the state’s all-time list. He also moved his career rushing and passing yardage to 9,927, putting him in the top 10 on the state’s all-time list.
EARLY SUCCESS
Elizabethton didn’t score a touchdown on its first possession — with a false start on first and goal playing a role — but the Cyclones got a 22-yard field goal from Sean Smithdeal for a 3-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the ball hit at the 22-yard line and bounced back toward the oncoming Cyclones. Elizabethton recovered the unintentional onside kick at the 28-yard line.
“Mason Williams did a great job of putting air underneath it and our guys did a great job of hustling down there,” Witten said.
One play later, Rollins hit Jake Roberts for a touchdown to make it 10-0.
“After plays like that we want to take shots like that,” Rollins said. “Good thing we’ve got a good receiver like Jake, who can go up and get the ball and run underneath the ball. Give those wide receivers props, they’ve grown from day one.”
Roberts finished with nine catches for 84 yards and also had an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
The Cyclones took control in the second quarter with Rollins capping off a drive with a 7-yard run to make it 16-0. The extra point was blocked, but Elizabethton carried that lead into halftime.
PLAY OF THE GAME?
It certainly was the most crucial defensive play.
Upperman made its bid to get back in the game when Dutchess embarked on what looked like it was going to be a 66-yard touchdown run on third and seven in the third quarter. As he got inside the Elizabethton 20-yard line, he made a cut toward the end zone and looked like he was free.
But Roberts poked the ball out and recovered at the Cyclones’ 17-yard line.
“It looked like he was going to score,” Witten said. “That was a huge play in the game.”
ANOTHER BIG PLAY
The Bees finally found the end zone late in the third quarter, as Dutchess was finding room to run. He capped off a drive with a 31-yard run to make it 16-6.
Upperman decided to go for a 2-point conversion to try to cut it to a one-score game. But the Cyclones stuffed Dutchess on the quarterback run.
“Stopping them on that play was huge, too,” Witten said.
KEY COMPLETION
Rollins had a big third-down connection to Teddy Orton early in the fourth quarter. The 19-yard strike as Rollins was rolling out allowed Elizabethton to extend a drive and eat precious time off the clock.
CAPPING THINGS
Trenton Taylor authored a fourth-down sack in the final two minutes. A few plays later, Rollins iced the win with a 14-yard scoring run.