Dr. Enuf swatted down Tony Castonguay’s potential first-inning grand slam, and helped turn what could have been four runs into two — with an out thrown into the mix.
And the impact of the Doughboys’ left-center field wall extension — an advertisement for the locally popular soda — was enough to help Johnson City reach the win column for the fourth straight game.
Johnson City came back from deficits of three and four runs, eventually winning the Appalachian League baseball game in the extra half-inning Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The score ended 7-7 with the Doughboys keeping Burlington off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th inning to get credit for the victory.
The Sock Puppets, who stand in first place in the East Division, fell to 18-6 on the season. Johnson City moved into a tie for third place in the West Division with a record of 11-13. It was the Doughboys’ second straight additional half-inning win.
LAST AT-BAT
Burlington’s added runner, Trey Law, was nailed at second base on an attempted steal by a nice throw from Doughboys’ catcher Kyle Harbison for the first out.
Johnson City reliever Cole Tremain got Jacob Jenkins-Cowart on a looping line out to shortstop before finishing it off by striking out Kole Myers.
BIG BLAST
Burlington got on the scoreboard first as Evan Appelwick drove in a run with a first-inning single.
Castonguay stepped up with the bases loaded and hit what appeared to be a no-doubter grand slam. Instead the ball crashed in the right-hand side of the advertisement board, which adds about 10 feet to an already 20-foot fence. The ball was corralled by center fielder McKay Barney, who hit shortstop Ashton King with the throw. King’s relay arrived in catcher Kyle Harbison’s hands while runner Justin Colon was about 20 feet from the plate.
Two runs scored on the play to make it 3-0, but what could have been a big inning was reduced to less-significant damage.
THE BIG COMEBACKS
Johnson City tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with good teamwork. After loading the bases with nobody out, Matt Miceli and Barney hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to make it 3-3. Both balls were hit into medium depth in the outfield, but good base running from Roberto Peña and Ethan Payne made sure they were far enough to get the job done.
After giving up a four spot in the top of the seventh, Johnson City rallied for a tie.
Barney’s RBI grounder made it 7-4, and King followed with a run-scoring single.
A passed ball made it 7-6, and Cole Tremain tied things up with an infield single that plated King.
BREAKING THE TIE
The Sock Puppets surged ahead in the top of the seventh inning with a four spot. The first run scored on a double-play grounder to make it 4-3.
Colon followed with an RBI double and DeAngelo Giles added an RBI single for a 6-3 advantage. A bases-loaded walk to Tyler Gerety forced in a run to make it 7-3.
GETTING ON THE BOARD
Johnson City scored in the bottom of the third inning with Miceli helping manufacture a run.
Miceli was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He went to third on a groundout, and scored on Harbison’s two-out single to make it 3-1.
STRONG OUTING
ETSU’s Trevor Hanselman recovered nicely from the troubled first inning.
After allowing four hits and three runs in the first, he finished with a line of six innings with eight hits and three runs. He walked two, struck out five and threw 109 pitches — keeping his team in the game.
LEADERS
Harbison finished with three hits while Pena and Miceli totaled two apiece.
On the mound, Gavin Bates had a strong top of the ninth inning. He struck out the side to keep the game tied.
For Burlington, Kole Myers had two hits while Colon and Giles joined him with two apiece.