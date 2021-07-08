PRINCETON, W.VA. — It was a new start for Johnson City as the second half of the season began Thursday, but it was an unwanted familiar result.
The Doughboys lost for the eighth time in nine games, falling 7-2 to Princeton in an Appalachian League baseball game Thursday night.
Johnson City fell to 8-18 on the season while the WhistlePigs improved to 16-11. These teams meet again Friday at 6 p.m.
FIGHTING BACK AND THEN …
Trailing 2-0, Johnson City got even in the sixth inning.
Steven Ondina singled and Alan Espinal walked in front of a two-run double off the bat of Joe Vetrano.
However, the comeback was short-lived because the WhistlePigs struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fisher Pyatt had a two-run double to make it 4-2, and Jake Rubenstein cranked a two-run homer to finish off the uprising.
FIRST LEAD
Princeton struck first, getting a bloop infield single from Nico Popa that plated Nathan Holt. The WhistlePigs made it 2-0 on Dylan Rogers’ fifth-inning RBI single.
THE PITCHING STORY
Trevor Hinkel had a good start for the Doughboys. He worked four innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six and walking two.
Donye Evans tossed 12/3 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Justin Showalter lasted six innings in the starting role for the WhistlePigs. He gave up only three hits with two runs and two strikeouts.
Xander Rojahn added two scoreless innings of relief work. Zane Probst needed only 13 pitches to breeze through the ninth inning.
HIT LEADERS
Popa finished with three hits for Princeton while Rogers, AJ Jones, Kevin Keister and Jake Rubenstein each totaled two.
For Johnson City, Vetrano totaled two hits.