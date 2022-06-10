GREENEVILLE — As the old saying goes, the ninth time is the charm.
The Johnson City Doughboys snapped their eight-game losing streak and notched their first win of the season on Friday night with a 10-1 drumming of the Greeneville Flyboys at Pioneer Park.
In the battle of the cellar dwellers in the Appalachian League Western Division, the Doughboys got on the board first and got a standout pitching performance from a slew of arms to secure a much-needed win.
JC STRIKES FIRST
The Doughboys were having trouble getting runners on to start the game, but that all changed in the fourth when Cole Tremain and Kyle Harbison reached with back-to-back singles.
After Donovan Hill struck out, Michael Moss walked drew a walk on a full count to load the bases.
Justin Greene came through in the clutch with a double that scored Tremain and Harbison, giving the Doughboys an early lead.
FLOODGATES OPEN
In the top of the eighth, Johnson City seemingly let out all of its recent frustrations on the Flyboys (3-6).
Possibly one key moment was when Greeneville manager Jermaine Curtis was ejected from the game after unsuccessfully arguing a call at third base.
After that, the Doughboys (1-8) exploded for seven runs and had a commanding 10-0 lead when the frame was finished.
Nearly every player that came to the plate in the inning scored for Johnson City, mainly because Greeneville pitcher Sam Daniels loaded the bases within the first four batters he faced and then proceeded to walk in a pair of runs.
ONE-HITTER
The Doughboys pitching staff — which has been shaky to say the least — put up some solid numbers on Friday night in holding their foes under three runs for first time this season.
Johnson City starter Trevor Hanselman had a solid outing, going five inning while striking out five and notching the win.
Brogan Beckner, Justin Giuliano, Gavin Bates and Michael Esposito held down the fort after Hanselman exited, holding Greeneville to one run and no hits.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys will be making a return trip to Pioneer Park on Saturday for the conclusion of the short series with the Flyboys. On what is scheduled to be Margaritaville Night at the park with a Jimmy Buffett tribute band after the game, the first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.