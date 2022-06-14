KINGSPORT — Once again, it was a tight battle — even to the point of the Appalachian League’s sudden-death rule.

And this time, Johnson City’s Cole Tremain had the answers. The Doughboys’ right-hander dominated in the extra half-inning, shutting the door for a win after nine innings of a 4-4 tie.

Tremain, serving as a closer of sorts, racked up a strikeout, a harmless infield pop out, and a soft ground out to close out Kingsport on Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Axmen fell to 9-3 on the season while Johnson City improved to 3-9.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

The Axmen got ahead of the curve in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sam Petersen’s single scored Ian Riley for a 1-0 lead.

Things turned better for Kingsport in the fifth inning. After a leadoff walk to Hunter Henry was followed by a pair of outs, Ples White delivered a two-run double for a 3-0 advantage. Riley added to the fun by hitting an RBI single.

COMING BACK

Johnson City got on the board in the sixth inning thanks to a two-out error that allowed Jayden Melendez to reach safely. Tremain drove him home to make it 4-1.

The Doughboys loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, and Jared Johnson made it work with a two-run single to make the score 4-3.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

CATCHING THE AXMEN

In the eighth inning, Ashton King grounded into a force out, but reached second on a throwing error. He eventually scored on a passed ball.

NICE START

Ryan Kraft turned in a superior performance on the mound for the Axmen. He worked six innings, allowing only three hits and one unearned run. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.

NICE RELIEF

Johnson City’s William Westbrook worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and no runs. He walked two and struck out three.

THE LEADERS

White went 3 for 3 to lead the Axmen. Houston Koon and White each had two hits.

For the Doughboys, Kyle Harbison finished with three singles, and was the only Johnson City player with multiple hits.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video