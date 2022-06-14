KINGSPORT — Once again, it was a tight battle — even to the point of the Appalachian League’s sudden-death rule.
And this time, Johnson City’s Cole Tremain had the answers. The Doughboys’ right-hander dominated in the extra half-inning, shutting the door for a win after nine innings of a 4-4 tie.
Tremain, serving as a closer of sorts, racked up a strikeout, a harmless infield pop out, and a soft ground out to close out Kingsport on Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Axmen fell to 9-3 on the season while Johnson City improved to 3-9.
TAKING ADVANTAGE
The Axmen got ahead of the curve in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sam Petersen’s single scored Ian Riley for a 1-0 lead.
Things turned better for Kingsport in the fifth inning. After a leadoff walk to Hunter Henry was followed by a pair of outs, Ples White delivered a two-run double for a 3-0 advantage. Riley added to the fun by hitting an RBI single.
COMING BACK
Johnson City got on the board in the sixth inning thanks to a two-out error that allowed Jayden Melendez to reach safely. Tremain drove him home to make it 4-1.
The Doughboys loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, and Jared Johnson made it work with a two-run single to make the score 4-3.
CATCHING THE AXMEN
In the eighth inning, Ashton King grounded into a force out, but reached second on a throwing error. He eventually scored on a passed ball.
NICE START
Ryan Kraft turned in a superior performance on the mound for the Axmen. He worked six innings, allowing only three hits and one unearned run. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.
NICE RELIEF
Johnson City’s William Westbrook worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and no runs. He walked two and struck out three.
THE LEADERS
White went 3 for 3 to lead the Axmen. Houston Koon and White each had two hits.
For the Doughboys, Kyle Harbison finished with three singles, and was the only Johnson City player with multiple hits.