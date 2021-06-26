The Johnson City Doughboys were outhit but not outplayed Saturday, manufacturing a three-run rally late in the evening to upend Kingsport 5-4 in Appalachian League play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Doughboys (8-11-1) overcame a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs on the same throwing error by Kingsport second baseman Dante Leach, who cleanly fielded a hard hit Steven Ondina grounder and was attempting to turn an inning-ending double play.
Johnson City had loaded the bases against Nick Houghton, who was saddled with the loss, with a walk to Cade Sumbler and back-to-back bunt singles from Brady Cotton and Damani Thomas.
Damien Torres relieved Houghton and produced the first out of the inning, before Ondina’s ground ball turned the game around when Leach’s delivery was wide of the bag at second and ended up in foul territory down the left-field line.
DOUGHBOYS GO UP 2-0
Johnson City scored twice in the fourth frame, again picking up a run on a Kingsport error. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Sumbler produced the other run.
The Axmen (8-12) committed three errors in the game, good for four unearned runs for the Doughboys, who played a clean defensive game.
AXMEN COME BACK
Down 2-0, Kingsport recovered to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, behind a bases-loaded walk to Jon Jon Berring and an RBI-single from Hunter Fitz-Gerald. A ground ball double play also produced a run.
The Axmen added a run in the sixth on an RBI-double by Orlando Salinas to up their advantage to 4-2.
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
Garrett Simmons, Johnson CIty’s second reliever, was credited with the win after pitching 1 1/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless ball.
Kingsport doubled up the Doughboys in the hit department, 10-5.
Fitz-Gerald finished with three hits for the Axmen, while teammates Ben Rozenblum and Leach each bagged a single and a double.
UP NEXT
The two teams meet again here today at 5:30 for a seven-inning game.