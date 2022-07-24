Doughboys swept by Bluefield By TANNER COOK tcook@johnsoncitypress.com Tanner Cook Sports Writer Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Jul 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLUEFIELD, W. Va. — One inning was the undoing of the Johnson City baseball team in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Bowen Field.The Ridge Runners scored 11 runs in the second inning and went on to win 17-6.Bluefield racked up 14 hits, highlighted by six doubles.Jake Mummau was 3-for-4 for Bluefield with a pair of RBIs. David Meech and Ryley Preece each had three RBIs for the Ridge Runners as well.The Doughboys left 11 runners on base and were 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.Michael Moss went 3-for-5 for the Doughboys while McKay Barney had two hits. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. Bluefield 4, Johnson City 3The Ridge Runners were trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh in the second game, but Preece came to the rescue.With two outs, Bluefield’s Tim Nicholson and Sam Tanous drew walks. Preece hit a double to center that scored Nicholson and Tanous to tie the game.Tyler Cox and Meech walked to load the bases, forcing a pitching change from Johnson City.Preston Miller got the first two strikes on Feltner and then threw a wild pitch that scored Preece for the winning run.Roberto Peña was the only Doughboys player with two hits, notching a single and a double.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bluefield Ryley Preece Baseball Sport Johnson City Inning Wild Pitch Runner Tim Nicholson Tanner Cook Sports Writer I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR