ELIZABETHTON — Don’t look now, but Johnson City is creeping up on first-place Kingsport.
The Doughboys moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 14-3 Appalachian League baseball win over Elizabethton on Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
The Doughboys (19-18) and winners in four straight games closed with 6 1/2 games of the Axmen in the West Division. Elizabethton fell to 17-19.
Johnson City will play at Elizabethton again Saturday with first pitch at 7 p.m.
ROCKING THE EARLY RUN TRAIN
Once again the Doughboys found the scoreboard early and often.
They got a run in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI groundout off the bat of Roberto Pena.
Then in the second inning, Johnson City cut loose for three runs and a 4-0 lead. McKay Barney’s pop fly turned into an RBI single to make it 2-0. That was followed by another pop fly, this one off the bat of Scott Combs that landed safely in center field for a two-run single.
ANOTHER STEP FORWARD
Johnson City pushed its advantage to 5-0 in the fifth inning as Barney beat out a potential double-play grounder, allowing Frost to score from third base.
STRONG STARTER
Justin Guiliano put together five impressive innings. He didn’t allow a run while surrendering three hits and one walk with a dominant nine strikeouts.
In 23 1/3 innings on the season, Guiliano has racked up 36 strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA from 4.42 to 3.47.
GETTING ON THE BOARD
Elizabethton finally found an opening in the sixth inning. On an attempted pickoff at first base, catcher Jackson Bryan’s throw got away and Peyton Basler scored to make it 5-1.
STRENGTHENING POSITION
Pena started a nine-run eighth-inning rally when he cracked an RBI double to make it 6-1. He also capped the uprising with a two-run double.
A wild pitch plated another run before Jared Johnson’s line-drive double to right field pushed the Doughboys’ edge to 8-1. Then Ashton King roped a run-scoring single.
An RBI groundout by Bryan made it double digits, and Barney pushed the advantage to 11-1 with another RBI single. Braden Spano also got into the act with a run-scoring hit.
LEADERS
Pena and Barney led the Doughboys’ offensive onslaught. Barney had three hits and three RBIs while Pena totaled two hits and four RBIs. Johnson added two hits.
Brody Green had two hits for the River Riders. Marcus Sanders had a two-run double in the ninth inning.
