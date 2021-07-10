631C56D5-59E2-4129-836B-93726D728700.jpeg

Elizabethton shortstop Marcus Brown jumps for a high chopper during Saturday’s game. Brown came down with the ball and threw out Johnson City’s Joe Vetrano at first base.

ELIZABETHTON — It was the Christmas in July promotion for Elizabethton’s River Riders, but Johnson City wasn’t in the giving mood.

The Doughboys snapped an eight-game losing streak, holding off Elizabethton for a 6-5 win in an Appalachian League baseball game Saturday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Johnson City improved to 9-19 on the season while the River Riders slipped to 16-14.

PULLING AWAY

Johnson City took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Chyran Cruse led off with a double and eventually scored on a balk.

Elizabethton right fielder Mario Zabala can’t catch up with a deep fly off the bat of Johnson City‘s Cade Sumbler. The play  finished as a two-run triple.

The Doughboys stretched their lead to 6-4 in the seventh inning on a fly ball double play. Cruse hit a bases-loaded fly out to center field, scoring Jaxson Crull. Alex Reyna was thrown out at second base, trying to advance after tagging up.

The River Riders got an RBI single from Robin Fernandez in the bottom of the seventh to pull within a run.

AT THE FINISH

Gianluca Shinn delivered the clutch mound work to earn a tough two-inning save.

Johnson City starting pitcher Walker Trusley

He cleared the eighth inning, working around a hit batter and striking out two. In the ninth, Shinn authored a strikeout between a ground out and fly out.

Miguel Fulgencio got the win, working three innings and allowing two hits and two unearned runs. He struck out four batters.

MAKING A MOVE

Entering the fifth inning in a tie game, the Doughboys reclaimed their advantage.

Elizabethton starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez

A single and an error set the stage for Cherokee Nichols’ two-out double to right field. Two runs scored and Johnson City took a 4-2 lead.

The River Riders made their own move in the bottom of the fifth. Fernandez’s RBI single made it 4-3, and he got Elizabethton back into a tie by scoring on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch.

EARLY ACTION

Johnson City got the jump on the River Riders, pushing across two runs in the top of the first inning.

After Elizabethton shortstop Marcus Brown made a nice play on a high chopper for the second out of the inning to potentially squelch a rally, Johnson City’s Cade Sumbler crushed a deep fly to right center field. The ball hit the wall, Sumbler finished standing up at third, and the Doughboys had the first two runs of the game.

Elizabethton had half of an answer in the bottom of the inning. A double by Mario Zabala set the stage for Sam Thompson’s RBI grounder to make it 2-1.

The River Riders got even in the third inning on the strength of Fernandez’s RBI single.

LEADERS

Nichols led the Doughboys with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Sumbler drove in a pair of runs.

For Elizabethton, Fernandez had three hits and three RBIs. Thompson had two hits.

