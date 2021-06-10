A 12-run first-inning outburst shrunk to a five-run lead in the next inning, but Johnson City weathered that second storm and eventually worked its way to a 16-8 win over Elizabethton.
The Appalachian League baseball game took place Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City improved to 4-3 and tied Greeneville for first place in the West Division. Elizabethton slipped to 2-5.
ETSU's Ashton King had a nice game for the Doughboys, totaling two hits, three RBIs and scoring three times.
Also collecting two hits were Conner James and Damani Thomas. Chyran Cruse also drove in three runs. Leadoff hitter Steven Ondina drew four of his team’s 17 walks. Cherokee Nichols also received four free passes.
After Doughboys' starter Joe Moran was roughed up for seven runs (five earned) in two innings, the Doughboys got good relief work from Steven Casey, Damon Cox, Gianluca Shinn and Andrew Ronne. Casey tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
For Elizabethton, Logan Sanders, Marcus Brown and Garrison Berkley each drove in two runs. D.J. Sullivan had a home runs and two hits.
These teams meet again Friday night at 7 o'clock.