After a dreadful start to the season, the Johnson City Doughboys have regrouped.
And Wednesday night they moved into second place in the West Division of the Appalachian League. Earning a 14-4 baseball win over Greeneville at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Johnson City moved a half-game ahead of Elizabethton.
The Doughboys improved to 17-18 on the season, remaining 8 1/2 games behind first-place Kingsport. Greeneville fell to 16-20.
There were two big highlights in the game for Johnson City.
Former Science Hill standout Caleb Marmo cranked a grand slam over the right field fence in the bottom of an eight-run eighth inning. Also, Roberto Pena ripped a two-run go-ahead homer in the fifth inning. It was Peña’s team-high seventh homer of the summer, and the University of South Florida product tied Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner for the Appy League lead.
These teams will meet again Thursday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark with first pitch at 7 p.m.
SCORING BEGINS
Greeneville was up first and scored first, getting RBI hits in the first inning from Cameron LaLiberte and Dub Gleed for a quick 2-0 advantage.
Johnson City answered in the bottom of the second inning with run-scoring hits off the bats of McKay Barney and Michael Moss, evening the score.
QUICK ANSWERS
After falling behind 3-2, the Doughboys had a two-spot answer in the bottom of the third inning. It came in the form of a two-run triple to center field off the bat of Matt Miceli.
Greeneville added a run to tie the game in the fifth inning, but Johnson City got two more when its turn came. Scott Combs led off the frame with a single, and Peña cranked a home run over the left field fence to give Johnson City a 6-4 lead.
LEADERS
Combs totaled three hits to pace the Doughboys at the plate.
Marmo, Barney and Peña each had two hits while Moss and Miceli each finished with two RBIs.
On the mound, Ty Cobb threw a pair of scoreless innings.
For Greeneville, LaLiberte came up with three hits in four at-bats.