PRINCETON, W.Va. — Friday ended in a forgettable night for Johnson City pitchers, who allowed 19 hits, issued 10 walks, uncorked five wild pitches and plunked three batters in the Doughboys’ 17-3 Appalachian League loss to Princeton.
The loss was the Doughboys’ ninth in the last 10 games.
Five pitchers were used by the Dougboys (8-19-1), and only Damon Cox, who recorded four mid-game outs, was spared from yielding any of Princeton’s 14 earned runs.
Four WhistlePigs were good for three hits, including Dylan Rogers with a 3-for-3, 4-RBI performance. He belted two home runs and also contributed three runs and three walks.
Nico Popa (2 runs, 2 walks) and Nathan Holt both batted 3 for 5 while leadoff man Nathan Holt (2 runs, 2 RBIs) finished at 3 for 7.
Brady Day had two hits, including a home run, to go with three runs and a trio of RBIs. Cameron Uselton (2 runs, 2 walks) added two hits of his own and AJ Jones homered.
Winner Tyler Dyball pitched five innings of scoreless middle relief. Holding Johnson City to three hits, he notched four strikeouts against no walks.
Part of an eight-hit output by the Doughboys, Damani Thomas was 2 for 4 with a triple.
Johnson City scored all three of its runs in the second inning, equating to a one-run lead. Joe Vetrano delivered a lead-off single before Ashton King doubled, setting up Jaxson Crull for an RBI base hit.
Connor James followed with an RBI single. Cherokee Nichols, who reached on a fielder’s-choice double play, raced home after a third strike to Thomas resulted in a wild pitch.
Princeton (17-11) pulled even in the third, then took control with a five-run fourth.
The Doughboys will be in Elizabethton on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.
