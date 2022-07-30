The new scoreboard at TVA Credit Union Ballpark didn’t see a whole lot of work for the home squad in the first few innings.
However, the Johnson City Doughboys got things rolling in the sixth and pulled away for a 4-1 win over Elizabethton in Saturday’s Appalachian League baseball play.
The River Riders (21-24) scored their only run in the top of the fourth, courtesy of Avery Owusu-Asiedu’s monster home run over the left-field wall that probably landed in the post office.
In the sixth, leadoff hitter McKay Barney got on with a single and then the bases got loaded thanks to walks from Noah Gent and Roberto Peña.
Braden Spano hit a grounder to the shortstop that scored Barney from third and tied the game.
After an Elizabethton pitching change, the Doughboys (24-24) took the lead on a sac fly by Logan Hugo to left.
The big hit came off the bat of Jared Johnson, who knocked a double to deep left field to plate two more runs.
SOLID ON THE MOUND
The pitching for both squads was solid.
Johnson City starter Justin Guillano earned the win on the mound, lasting six innings and striking out 11 while allowing only four hits and walking three.
David Utagawa notched the save by pitching the final three frames spotless and striking out five.
The River Riders were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and had only two base runners reach at least second after the homer.
Elizabethton’s Sean Hollister pitched well in the loss, going 5⅓ and striking out a pair. The third time around is when the Johnson City crew began to rough up Hollister as all of the runs ended up being on his watch.
UP NEXT
The two teams are scheduled to meet Sunday for a doubleheader back in Johnson City. The first pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m.
