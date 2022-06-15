PULASKI, Va. — It was a big night in the batter’s box for Johnson City.
The Doughboys cranked out 22 hits and matched that total in runs in a 22-13 victory over Pulaski in Appalachian League baseball Wednesday night at Calfee Park.
There were plenty of highlights for ETSU’s Ashton King. He went 4 for 6, scored five runs, and added three RBIs. Michael Moss (Seton Hall) also turned in big numbers with four hits and four runs batted in.
Johnson City, which won for the fourth time in five games, improved to 4-9 on the season and will play at Pulaski again Thursday at 7 p.m.
BIG START
Fresh off a mound closeout of Kingsport on Tuesday, Cole Tremain put the Doughboys in front in the top of the first with an RBI single.
King followed with a two-run double to make it 3-0. Moss drove in two runs with a double as Johnson City put up five runs.
However, the River Turtles had an answer in the form of Ryan Johnson’s three-run homer to left-center field in the bottom of the first.
PULLING AWAY
Johnson City got an RBI single from Kyle Harbison to make it 6-3 in the second inning.
In the bottom of the frame, Johnson was at it again. This time his RBI single made it 6-4.
But the Doughboys added a three spot in the third inning as Matt Miceli’s run-scoring hit was followed by Isaiah Frost’s two-run double.
It got better for the Doughboys in the fourth inning as they scored on an error. Anson Aroz and McKay Barney collide RBI hits to push the Doughboys ahead by a 12-4 margin.
Miceli’s two-run double gave the Doughboys a 14-4 lead.
Pulaski answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Moss cranked a two-run homer in the top of the fifth for a 16-8 advantage.
ANOTHER FIVE SPOT
For the third time in the game, the Doughboys put five runs on the board. This time it was the top of the sixth inning.
After a wild pitch scored a run, Harbison pounded a two-run double. King doubled Harbison home, and the fifth run scored on a double play grounder.
OTHER JC LEADERS
Miceli and Harbison each had two hits and three RBIs. Frost and Aroz each totaled two hits and two RBIs.
Barney added two hits and scored four times.