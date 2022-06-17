The hometown fans saw something Friday night that they haven’t seen all season at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Johnson City Doughboys finally won a home game.
Jayden Melendez drove in three runs and Tennessee player Ethan Payne hit a home run in his first Appalachian League game as Johnson City rolled past the Greeneville Flyboys 10-5 Friday night. It was a welcome sight for for the Doughboys, who had lost their first six home games.
The Doughboys (5-10) used a four-run fourth inning to go up 7-5 and the bullpen shut the Flyboys (5-10) down the rest of the way.
Melendez, a catcher from Florida International, drove in a run with a groundout in the first inning and added a two-run single in the fourth. He finished 2 for 4.
Former Science Hill standout Caleb Marmo was 2 for 3 with an RBI. He also scored twice. Logan Hugo went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
The Flyboys were led by Shemar Dalton, who went 3 for 3 and scored twice.
VOL NEWCOMER
With No. 1 Tennessee having been eliminated by Notre Dame in the Super Regional, Payne became available for the Doughboys sooner than anticipated. He appeared in 18 games for the Vols, hitting .286 with one home run and three RBIs.
Payne just about matched that run production with one swing in the fifth inning when his no-doubter soared over the wall in right-center field and put the Doughboys up 9-5.
BULLISH BULLPEN
Johnson City’s Justin Guiliano struck out the side in the sixth inning. The lefty from Canisius worked two scoreless innings. Kyle Bender, Brogan Beckner and Michael Esposito each worked a scoreless inning of relief to close the game.
UP NEXT
The two teams resume the three-game series Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday’s game is set for 5:30 p.m.