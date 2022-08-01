Doughboys overcome shaky start to down Bristol By TANNER COOK tcook@johnsoncitypress.com Tanner Cook Sports Writer Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Aug 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Johnson City shortstop Roberto Peña gets ready to make a throw to first base during Monday’s game. TANNER COOK/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a shaky start, the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team rallied to down the lowly Bristol State Liners 14-6 in Monday’s Appalachian League contest at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.After allowing solo home runs in the second and third innings, Johnson City hung four runs in the home half of the third to go ahead.After Bristol tied the game, the Doughboys put up five more that ultimately sealed the game.BRISTOL ON THE BOARDThe State Liners got on the board early.In the second inning, Tahir Meulens launched a solar bomb to deep left field and put Bristol on top. In the next frame, Max Tracey led off the frame with a solo shot of his own.The lead would be short-lived.DOUGHBOYS RESPONDIn the bottom of the third, the Doughboys responded with four runs to go ahead. The highlight play was a two-run homer by Roberto Peña to left that was a no-doubter off the bat. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. The fourth was much the same for Johnson City, posting five runs after Bristol tied the game in the top half. Former Science Hill standout Caleb Marmo had a two-RBI triple in the frame.The Doughboys tallied 11 hits on the day as Peña finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and was a triple shy of the cycle. Canyon Brown and Logan Sutter each had a pair of hits as well for Johnson City.PUT IT AWAYAfter allowing six runs in the middle part of the game, Doughboys pitchers settled down and held Bristol scoreless over the final four frames.Tyler Greenleaf picked up the win for Johnson City, pitching the fourth and fifth innings. He allowed two runs and struck out four.The Doughboys added three runs in the bottom of the eighth for good measure.UP NEXTThe Doughboys and State Liners will meet again on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Boyce Cox Field.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doughboys Baseball Team Bristol Johnson City Baseball Sport Run Liner Pitcher Tyler Greenleaf Tanner Cook Sports Writer I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR