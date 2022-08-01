Roberto Peña

Johnson City shortstop Roberto Peña gets ready to make a throw to first base during Monday’s game.

 TANNER COOK/Johnson City Press

After a shaky start, the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team rallied to down the lowly Bristol State Liners 14-6 in Monday’s Appalachian League contest at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

After allowing solo home runs in the second and third innings, Johnson City hung four runs in the home half of the third to go ahead.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video