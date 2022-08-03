PRINCETON, W. Va. — It was a wild one Wednesday night.
And it didn’t end until the top of the 10th inning.
Johnson City earned a win under the Appalachian League sudden-death baseball rules by holding Princeton scoreless in the extra half inning after a 10-10 tie through nine frames.
The WhistlePigs loaded the bases in their extra at-bat, but couldn’t push a run across.
The Doughboys improved to 26-24 on the season while Princeton slipped to 21-30. These teams will meet again Thursday in Princeton at 7 p.m.
BATTLING BACK
Johnson City put together a big eighth inning.
Jackson Bryan’s double brought home a run to make it 9-7. Michael Moss followed with an RBI single, and the game was tied when McKay Barney scored on a wild pitch.
Princeton went ahead with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Ethan Payne tied the game when he doubled, moved to third on a balk and then scored on another balk.
WHISTLEPIG RALLY
After erasing most of a five-run deficit in the fifth inning, Princeton took the lead in the sixth inning.
David Wiley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 6-6. The same thing happened to Jag Burden, forcing in the go-ahead run.
More hitless damage came in the form of a wild pitch, which allowed two runs to score for a 9-6 WhistlePig edge.
JUMPING AHEAD
Leading 1-0, the Doughboys expanded their advantage in the second inning on the strength of Barney’s RBI single.
Johnson City created distance in the top of the third inning. Braden Spano’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Jared Johnson followed with a two-run double to right field, and the Doughboys led, 5-1.
In the fifth inning, Johnson’s RBI groundout made it 6-1.
COMING BACK
Princeton got close in a hurry. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jordan Varela-Payne caught up with a pitch and drove it over the left-center field fence. The bases were full, and the blast made it 6-5.
Valera-Payne finished with two hits and drove in five runs.
THE LEADERS
Payne collected three hits to pace the Doughboys. Barney had a pair of hits while Johnson drove in two runs.
For Princeton, Bennett Markinson and Connor Larson each finished with three hits.
