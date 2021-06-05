KINGSPORT — Judging by early returns, the young’uns transitioning from a lifetime of aluminum to the new wooden- bat Appalachian League are digging it.
The normal offensive output a dozen games into the season is nearly 15 runs an outing, a fact brought into focus again Saturday at Hunter Wright Stadium, where Johnson City ripped Kingsport 13-7 to crack into the win column.
The Doughboys broke free of a 7-7 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, when an RBI double from Cherokee Nichols plated East Tennessee State star Ashton King with the go-ahead run. King had reached on an error.
Johnson City would add another run in the seventh on a passed ball, before tacking on four more runs in the eighth to blow the game open.
The winners were led offensively by Edwin De La Cruz, who had two hits — including a grand slam home run — and five RBIs.
Others who powered Johnson City included Jaxson Crull, with two hits and three RBIs, and Nichols, who had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.
The winning pitcher was Chad Rogers, who threw two scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Rogers pitches for Penn State University.
RUNS FOR BECKNER
The host Axmen (0-3) came out swinging, hanging a 4-spot in the bottom of the first, a threat that ended awkwardly with a base-running blunder. Otherwise, Anthony Tulimero roped a two-run double to make it a 4-0 game, following an RBI double from Jordan Valera and a run-scoring single by Ben Rozenblum.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-4 Dobyns-Bennett product Brogan Beckner, who now pitches for Liberty University, worked two scoreless innings for Kingsport.
NOT SO FAST
The Doughboys (1-1) were not a bit intimidated, considering their 6-run outburst to take a 6-4 lead through the top of the third.
Crull smacked a two-run single to make it a 4-2 game, before DeLaCruz blasted a Gage Hensley offering well over the fence in left center for a grand slam.
Hensley is a 2021 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett.
Kingsport would tie the game at 6 with two runs in the bottom of the frame, before gaining a 7-6 edge with a run in the fourth.
Johnson City tied the game at 7 on an RBI-double by Nichols.
KINGSPORT FACTS
The Axmen were led offensively by Tulimero, who banged out a pair of base knocks and drove in four runs.
The losing pitcher was Cameron Munise, who allowed a pair of unearned runs in the decisive top of the seventh inning.
Kingsport actually outhit Johnson City 9-8. Rozenblum joined Tulimero with two hits for the Axmen.