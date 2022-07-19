After getting the ship above sea level for the first time this season, Johnson City had taken a two-game plunge.

But the Doughboys surfaced again Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, earning a 10-7 win over Princeton in Appalachian League baseball.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video