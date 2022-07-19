After getting the ship above sea level for the first time this season, Johnson City had taken a two-game plunge.
But the Doughboys surfaced again Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, earning a 10-7 win over Princeton in Appalachian League baseball.
Johnson City improved to 20-20 on the season while Princeton slipped to 18-23.
The Doughboys and WhistlePigs will meet again Wednesday at 7 p.m.
THE TIEBREAKER
All square at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Doughboys loaded the bases with one out. Isaiah Frost took care of business with a line-drive single to center field, pushing Roberto Pena to the plate for a one-run lead.
Donovan Hill followed with an RBI groundout as the Doughboys stretched their advantage to 6-4. Matt Miceli drove in a run with a single, and McKay Barney’s two-run double broke things wide open at 9-4.
BACK IN BUSINESS
Trailing 2-1, Johnson City had a fifth-inning answer. Singles by Barney and Michael Moss set the stage for Pena. He clobbered a ball over the right-center field fence for a three-run rock and a 4-2 lead for the Doughboys.
It was the seventh homer of the season for Pena, who entered in a tie for second place in the league. Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner has eight.
EVEN STEVENS
Princeton found a long-play solution to catching up in the top of the sixth inning. First, Owen Blackledge cranked a no-doubter over the right field fence to make it 4-3. The next batter, Jag Burden flew past the right field fence as well, knotting the competition at 4-4.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
Johnson City wasted no time getting on the board. Barney walked and Scott Combs drove him home with a one-out line drive double to right-center field.
Princeton answered quickly, putting up two runs in the top of the second inning. A pair of singles started the rally, and a one-out walk loaded the bases.
But when Johnson City tried to get a double play out of Bronson Rivera’s infield grounder, the throw to first got away and allowed a second run to score.
LEADERS
Braden Spano and Combs led the Doughboys at the plate, each collecting three hits. Noah Gent and Barney added two hits each. Pena finished with three RBIs.
For the WhistlePigs, Woody Hadeen and Blackledge had two hits apiece. Ronnie Belton III had a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.