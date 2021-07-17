The Johnson City Doughboys sat out nearly a two-hour rain delay and held on for a 2-1 victory over the Bristol State Liners on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
It was the first game of a scheduled Appalachian League doubleheader. However, the 1 hour, 57-minute delay meant only one game was played. A doubleheader is now scheduled Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
The Doughboys (12-21-1) had four pitchers combine to scatter five hits in the win among the West Division rivals. Taylor Jackson went 3-for-4 in the lead-off spot for the State Liners (18-15), but Bristol wasn’t able to muster much else in offense.
GAME SUMMARY
Johnson City took the early lead on Jaxson Crull’s two-run single to left field in the bottom of the first inning. Bristol closed to 2-1 on Jackson’s RBI single in the top of the third.
After the rain delay in the bottom of the fourth, the Doughboys failed to capitalize when Crull was left stranded at third. They avoided trouble in the fifth when Bristol’s Cort Maynard popped up to second with the bases loaded.
The Doughboys’ Joe Vetrano came up just short of a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, driving a ball to the warning track in right-center field.
Once again, the Doughboys’ defense denied the State Liners in the sixth. Gianluca Shinn got a strikeout of Daniel Stephens with runners on first and third.
PITCHING ROTATION
Johnson City starter Donye Evans had six strikeouts, giving one up one hit, two walks and one run over the first three innings for the win. He gave way to Tyler Horvath and Austen Kessler, who pitched one inning apiece.
Shinn was credited with the save. He threw the final two innings with a double play to end the game.
Matthew Buchanan, a University of Virginia signee fresh off winning a state championship for Lebanon (Virginia) High School, gave up two hits and two runs over three innings for the State Liners. With the lack of offense, he was tagged with the loss.
Bristol’s pitching staff did its job as the Doughboys produced only three hits. Ricky Jimenez and Troy LaNeve had a pair of singles to go along with Crull’s two-run hit. In addition to his hit, Crull had two stolen bases.