The new Appalachian League season is approaching and the Johnson City Doughboys have chosen the man who will be running the show on the field this summer.
Rick Magnante, a lifelong baseball man, has been appointed the team’s manager. The 73-year-old Magnante has won more than 700 games as a minor league manager and began his managerial career in 1987 with the Bristol Tigers of the Appalachian League. He spent two years in Bristol before embarking on a long and fruitful trek through baseball that had him managing for 16 seasons as well as serving as a scout and a coach.
“It’s interesting how life has a way of coming full circle,” Magnante said. “I had my first professional managing opportunity in the Appalachian League. I now find myself back after 34 years in this newly formatted league with a chance to mentor and prepare young prospects for a career in professional baseball. It is truly rewarding, and I look forward to this opportunity and the challenges that come with it.”
Magnante spent 12 years as a manager in the Oakland Athletics system, with the Vancouver Canadians (2006-2010), the Vermont Lake Monsters (2011-2013), the Beloit Snappers (2014) and the Stockton Ports (2015-2018). He was also named manager for Vermont again in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a manager, coach and scout, Magnante was with the A’s for 25 years. He was the 2018 California League manager of the year.
While Magnante will run the on-field operations for the Doughboys, the team is still in the process of hiring a new general manager. Zac Clark, who was the Appalachian League’s executive of the year the past two seasons, left for a job in Lansing, Michigan.
Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, said a new GM should be installed soon.
The new Appalachian League is a college wood bat league being run in conjunction with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball. Team rosters will be comprised of college freshmen and sophomores targeted by those organizations as part of MLB’s Prospect Development Pipeline.
Teams’ rosters haven’t been announced yet, but players signed to play in the league so far are coming from such colleges as Vanderbilt, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Boston College. Oklahoma State and Missouri are each sending nine players. Illinois is sending eight. Smaller schools have players coming as well.
East Tennessee State will be represented by infielder Ashton King. King University will also be represented by pitchers Ray Berry and Jake DeLisi.
The season runs June 3 through Aug. 7 with a winner-take-all championship game set for Aug. 9.
The Doughboys open the season June 3 with a home game against the Bristol State Liners.