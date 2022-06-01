Ask Kevin Mahoney about his goals for the coming season and the Johnson City Doughboys manager doesn’t hesitate for a second.
“A championship,” Mahoney says. “That’s the main goal. We want to get better as individuals and as a team, but our number one overall goal is to try to win a championship. We’re going to do the best we can to put the players in the best possible position to have success and ultimately have organizational success.”
The Appalachian League season begins Thursday night when the Doughboys play host to the Elizabethton River Riders at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. This is the second summer that the Appy League will be a collegiate wooden bat league. It’s made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores.
“We have a really, really good group of players on the field and off the field, good-character players,” Mahoney said. ”We had a chance to communicate with them a lot coming into the season. Yesterday we had our first workout and while a lot of the boys were still trying to get in, I had opportunity to kind of talk to them and kind of get to know them a little bit. They seem to be just great kids and some pretty darn good ballplayers.”
After one workout, Mahoney wouldn’t say which players stood out, mostly because much of the roster hadn’t arrived yet.
“We only have nine position players here,” said the 35-year-old Mahoney, who spent six years as a minor-league player and seven as a coach in the Yankees system. “So they all stood out. But there are a few players that looked really nice yesterday. It’s the first day so some guys that might have not been as sharp as what they normally are. We definitely had a few players that stood out in terms of power and defense and arm strength and things like that. But again, it’s the first day.”
The Doughboys have three players with local ties on the roster. East Tennessee State shortstop Ashton King will be playing his second summer in Johnson City. King was a second-team All-Southern Conference selection for ETSU this year after hitting .293 with seven home runs. He hit .259 for the Doughboys last year.
Former Science Hill standout Caleb Marmo is also on the team. The outfielder is playing for Walters State Community College and won’t be in Johnson City for opening day because the Senators are playing in the Junior College World Series.
Trevor Hanselman, a pitcher from Florida who recently completed his freshman year at ETSU, will be part of the pitching staff. Hanselman was 1-0 with a 4.42 ERA in seven appearances for the Bucs this year.
THE DOUGHBOYS ROSTER
Infielders: Andrew Duran (New Orleans), Jake Edwards (Lee University), Ashton King (ETSU), Matthew Miceli (Stony Brook), Michael Moss (Seton Hall), Josh Pyne (Indiana), Chandler Riley (Gaston College) and Evan Sines (Eastern Michigan).
Catchers: Adam Goolsby (Lee University), Gardner Lawrence (NJIT), Jayden Melendez (Florida International) and Max Soliz Jr. (Arkansas).
Outfielders: McKay Barney (Washington), Isaiah Frost (Missouri), Donovan Hill (St. Thomas University), Logan Hugo (Eastern Michigan), Jared Johnson (Brown) and Caleb Marmo (Walters State Community College).
Pitchers: Kyle Bender (Washington), Landon Crumbley (Walters State Community College), Justin Gillian (Canisius), Trevor Hanselman (ETSU), Justin Hill (Folsom Lake College), Carter Kelsey (Seton Hall), Calvin Kirchoff (Washington), Kevin Matos (Alabama State), Kyler McIntosh (Alabama State), Jack Mount (Cloud County Community College), Anthony Neubeck (Missouri), Jeffrey Polledo (St. Thomas University), Richard Sanchez (St. Thomas University), David Utagawa (Northwestern), Sky Wells (Folsom Lake College), William Westbrock (Caldwell Tech Community College) and Christian Womble (Cloud County Community College).
Coaching staff: Manager Kevin Mahoney, pitching coach Ryan Mossman, hitting coach Wayne Riser and bench coach Jacqui Reynolds.
NEW EXTRA-INNINGS RULE
Like the Frontier League and MLB Draft League, the Appy League will implement a “sudden death” extra-innings format.
During the meeting before each game, the home team manager will determine if he wants his team to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game after regulation. The batting team will start with a runner on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring. If the team on offense scores, it wins the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, it wins.
SEVEN-INNING SUNDAYS
All games on Sunday will be scheduled for seven innings except on July 3, when the games will go the full nine.
GAME TIMES
Johnson City home games will start at 7 p.m. except for Sunday games, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.