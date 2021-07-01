Johnson City manager Rick Magnante isn’t one to shy away from the Doughboys’ current struggles in the Appalachian League.
The Doughboys (8-14-1) were in the midst of a three-game losing streak after a 9-2 defeat at Elizabethton on Wednesday night. They were denied the opportunity to get back in the win column with Thursday’s game against the Bristol State Liners rained out and rescheduled as part of a July 17 doubleheader.
Magnante, who began his career in 1987 as a manager for the Bristol Tigers and later spent 26 years in the Oakland A’s organization, talked about player development in the college wooden-bat league.
Joe Vetrano, a slugger from Boston College, leads the Doughboys with a .304 batting average and four home runs. Despite his late arrival, playing in 14 games compared by 23 for some, his 21 RBIs is just one behind team leader Jaxson Crull.
Steven Ondina has been an everyday player as he and Crull are both hitting .267. It’s also been an adjustment for ETSU player Ashton King, a shortstop for the Bucs, who was moved to third base for Wednesday’s game at Elizabethton.
What are some of the areas of improvement since the start of the season?
Magnante: “Overall, you have to look at it big picture. We have to evaluate the players, their skills, their tools and knowledge of the game. We were beginning at square one and there’s going to be a learning curve. That’s what we’re experiencing right now.
“Our win-loss record doesn’t reflect that we’re playing well. We are seeing improvements from many of the players. We’re pleased with the addition of Joe Vetrano. He has certainly helped us offensively to keep us in games. We’re very thin, don’t have much on the bench and it’s forced us not to give people like Ondina, King and (Chyran) Cruse any days off. We’re taxing them physically on a day-to-day basis. Hopefully on the break, these guys will get the chance to get some rest and recharge some batteries.”
How has the league been for a player like King?
Magnante: “He comes with the attitude that he wants to play every day and he competes hard. He’s learning to play every day, getting to understand the ups and downs of what it might be in professional baseball. It’s a process of learning and developing. It’s always challenging physically and mentally to play every day and keep yourself at the best level you can.
“There’s the intangible side of it he’s starting to understand and he’s showing some versatility. He can play all over the infield and we’ve had to play him at third as of late because defensively we’ve been somewhat porous. He was scheduled tonight to be in the lineup at shortstop and I know that’s where his coach at East Tennessee State expects him to play.”
Whether the old rookie league or the wooden-bat league, how does the travel in this league help?
Magnante: “This is a piece of cake compared to the 10-12 hour bus rides I’ve experienced in the New York-Penn League, the Midwest League or even the California League when you’re traversing between San Diego and San Francisco.
“This helps because it gives them the feel of being on the road four days and being on the bus, being in a motel and having the schedule altered. It gives them a preview of what to expect if they’re playing professionally.”
The Power 5 conference guys have played in front of big crowds. How does it help the guys with the smaller schools when you have 3,000-plus in Johnson City?
Magnante: “I draw a strong comparison between ball players and entertainers. When the lights go on, guys like to come out and play. Now, they’re getting the opportunity to perform in front of crowds and experience that, the emotion and the intensity, the leverage spots in the game where the pitch has to be made or the ball has to be put into play. They get a little adverse reaction from the visiting crowd or the disappointment of the home crowd when they don’t perform.”
Personally, what is it like to be back in the area and to work with young players?
Magnante: “It’s great to be back and continue my career in baseball. Ultimately, my job is to teach, develop and mentor. I want to enable players in a good way to pursue their careers and attain the goals they want in this game.
“As a young manager, my aspirations were similar to the players, hoping to get to the big leagues. As you go through the years, you see the game, the politics of it and how the business side works. You get a better understanding of what your chances really are if you don’t have a big-league résumé. Things have changed now because there is more of an analytical bent to the game and people are not coming from the field, but from the Ivy League.
“As I’ve gone through the game, I’ve seen my value to the game as a teacher and you can help players get better. It helps the big-league teams get better where you feel a part of the team.”