Rick Magnante says he remembers two things about Johnson City as he prepares to come to town to manage a team in the new Appalachian League.
“What sticks out in my mind is Ray Lankford running everything down in center field and I remember the hill in the outfield,” Magnante said.
The hill in front of the right-field wall, a feature that made what was then called Cardinal Park unique, is long gone. Lankford, who began his professional career with the Johnson City Cardinals, retired from the major leagues 17 years ago after spending most of his career in St. Louis.
Magnante spent the 1987 and ’88 seasons as manager of the Bristol Tigers. He’ll be back in the Tri-Cities as the manager of the Johnson City Doughboys this summer as the team plays its inaugural season at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“I’m happy to be coming to Johnson City,” Magnante said. “It’s been a while.”
The lifelong baseball man spent 26 years in the Oakland A’s organization, the last 16 as a minor league manager. He was let go in October and signed on to join this new venture.
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball are teaming to back the Appy League and the 72-year-old Magnante says the league appears to be in position to succeed with that kind of support behind it. He says each team will have a full staff consisting of a manager, a hitting coach, a pitching coach, a fourth coach, a strength and conditioning person, an athletic trainer and a traveling secretary.
“I know they want this to be successful,” Magnante said. “In a year or two, once they get some traction, I think it would be the premier summer wood bat league. MLB wants this league to be a stepping stone toward professional baseball. It appears they have invested the time and energy to make that happen. Like anything, it will take some time.”
It’ll take some time for Magnante to become familiar with his team, but time isn’t a luxury he will have. The players are scheduled to arrive in Johnson City on June 1. The season opens June 3.
“I think we’re going to be learning, teaching and developing on the fly,” he said. “It’s interesting coming from organized baseball. I knew all the players. I won’t know these players at all and have no experience with them.
“It’s going to be an exercise in gaining trust and respect that allows you to mentor these young players and get them on the road to their goals.”
Magnante said he’s hoping to do some Zoom calls with some of the coaches of his players once he learns the makeup of his roster.
“We’re going to reach out to these college coaches to find out what they expect and what they need to work on,” Magnante said. “We’ll find out their strengths and weaknesses that need to be addressed. I won’t be able to tell much about anything other than any some stats I might be able to garner from a web site. It will be very different.”
The league’s players will be college freshmen and sophomores and the purpose of the league sounds a lot like its predecessor. The professional Appalachian League was a developmental circuit with the goal of preparing players to move up the chain with hopes of being in the big leagues someday.
These players will be amateurs with similar goals. The league is part of what MLB is calling the Prospect Development Pipeline.
“I know development is the goal here,” Magnante said. “When the lights go on and the lines get chalked, we’re out there to compete and win. But overall the emphasis is going to be on teaching all those things that become a staple of what professional baseball is like.”