It was a strange sight.
Pulaski celebrated a “4-4” victory over Johnson City on Sunday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
No, that score isn’t a typo, it’s a product of Applachian League baseball’s quirky extra-inning rule.
With the score tied at 4-4 after seven innings, Johnson City elected to bat in the league’s new sudden-death format. Isaiah Frost was placed on first base to start the inning. If Johnson City scored, the game was over. If the Doughboys didn’t, Pulaski would win.
Frost was caught stealing, Matt Miceli struck out, and Jayden Melendez was retired on a terrific diving stop and throw by shortstop Romeo Ballesteros — for a walk-off groundout, of sorts.
It was the fourth straight loss to start the season for the Doughboys while Pulaski improved to 2-2.
STARTING PITCHER
Things were going quite well for ETSU product Trevor Hanselman, who threw four scoreless innings for the Doughboys.
After the Doughboys had opened the season with three straight losses while giving up a total of 31 runs, it was a refreshing change — especially with Johnson City leading, 3-0.
Pulaski loaded the bases with nobody out to chase Hanselman, who allowed five hits and three runs in four-plus innings. Rodney Green Jr. got Pulaski on the the board with an infield single. Then Konner Kinkade made it hurt more with a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3.
The fourth run scored on an RBI single from Haden Madagan.
Miceli got the Doughboys even in the bottom of the fifth inning by lacing a two-out RBI single to center field, making it 4-4.
DOUGHBOYS JUMP AHEAD
Johnson City took the game’s initial lead by scoring two times in the bottom of the second inning. Logan Hugo had an RBI triple, and Justin Greene drove Hugo in with a double.
The Doughboys improved their lead to 3-0 on an RBI double from Melendez in the third inning.
UP NEXT
Johnson City begins a two-game set Monday and Tuesday at Elizabethton. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts.