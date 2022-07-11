BRISTOL, Va. — Johnson City and Bristol ping-ponged with the lead all night Monday before the homestanding State Liners emerged with an 8-5 Appalachian League win at Boyce Cox Field.
Bristol shut down the Doughboys over the final three innings after assuming a 6-5 lead with a two-run sixth inning.
The result ended a two-game losing streak for the State Liners (11-21) and snapped a three-game winning streak for Johnson City (15-18).
The two teams meet again in Bristol at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
EARLY INNINGS
Johnson City ran out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Roberto Pena delivering the big blow with a two-run home run to right field.
Bristol began chipping away with a two-run second and a single run in the third, making it a 3-3 game. Blake Wood blasted a two-run homer to right to get the State Liners on the board.
The State Liners gained a 4-3 advantage with a run in the fifth inning on a Jeremy Garcia sacrifice fly.
The Doughboys bounced right back for a 5-4 lead with a 2-spot in the top of the sixth, behind a triple from Pena and a pair of wild pitches that plated both runs.
Not to be outdone, Bristol retaliated with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Gage Adams, who later scored on a balk, and the State Liners were never headed thereafter.
Adams and Wood both finished with two RBIs and each had two of Bristol’s 10 base hits, while leadoff man Ramon Jimerson turned in a 3-for-3 night. Eric Erato contributed with an RBI groundout.
For Johnson City, Pena had two hits and two RBIs and Ashton King plated a run with a first-inning ground out.
The Doughboys collected just four base hits.
LATE INNINGS
Bristol added two insurance runs in the seventh. Adams produced his second RBI with a single to center and the other run scored on a passed ball.
Ray Berry pulled off a rare feat for Bristol, first blowing a save when he allowed Johnson City to take its 5-4 lead and then claiming the win after the State Liners turned in their own two-run inning in the bottom of the frame.
Marshall Raper pitched a scoreless seventh for Bristol and Taiga Yamane followed with a clean eighth. Kerry Wright pitched an uneventful ninth for a save.
First Johnson City reliever Carter Kelsey suffered the defeat, capping Bristol’s two-run sixth by balking ahead the go-ahead run.