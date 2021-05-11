Kiva Fuller was announced as the new general manager of the Johnson City Doughboys on Tuesday.
Fuller replaces Zac Clark, who left to become assistant general manager of the Lansing Lugnuts. Boyd Sports, which runs the Appalachian League's Johnson City team as well as teams in Greeneville, Kingsport and Elizabethton, made the announcement in a press release.
Fuller will be entering her 13th season working in summer collegiate baseball. Before joining the Doughboys, she worked in the Coastal Plain League with the Forest City Owls where she served as the general manager for the last six seasons and was honored by the league as the first female Executive of the Year in 2017.
“It’s an honor to join the Appalachian League and the Boyd Sports team as the general manager of the Johnson City Doughboys,” Fuller said. “I look forward to providing a fun atmosphere at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as well as becoming a part of the Johnson City community.”
Fuller is originally from Hendersonville, North Carolina.
“I am very excited to be working with Kiva again,” Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler said. “She is a veteran of the baseball industry and knows what it takes to run a first class organization. Soon she will become a part of the community and fans will begin to see her out and about around town.
"We are very blessed to have someone with so much valuable experience join the Doughboys as we launch this new team. I hope everyone will join me and welcoming Kiva to the Doughboys and Johnson City.”
The Johnson City Doughboys debut this season on June 3 against the Bristol State Liners at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Appalachian League is being rebranded as a summer college wooden bat league.