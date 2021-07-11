ELIZABETHTON — Apparently, the Johnson City baseball team must love having a flair for the dramatic.
The Doughboys (10-19-1) built a seven-run lead by the fourth inning of Sunday’s game with the Elizabethton River Riders at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, but it did not last.
Elizabethton (16-15) tied the game at 9 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
A wild pitch by Elizabethton’s Brenden Heiss in the top of the seventh with Damani Thomas standing at third proved to be all that Johnson City needed to win in seven innings, 10-9.
It was the second-consecutive win for the Doughboys following an eight-game losing streak, and it was the second road series sweep for Johnson City on the season, matching one from late June at Bluefield.
Johnson City got on the board early, scoring four runs in the first inning — two of which came on bases-loaded walks.
The River Riders responded in the bottom of the sixth, though, scoring four runs of its own and knotting the game up. Elizabethton drew three walks in the frame.
Cherokee Nichols had a big day for Johnson City, going 2-for-4 with two singles and three RBIs.
Johnson City surprisingly had no extra-base hits on the night, but drew seven walks.
Marcus Brown had the best night for the River Riders, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.
The Doughboys will be back in action on Monday at home against the Danville Otterbots, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.