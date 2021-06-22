BLUEFIELD, Va. — Chyran Cruse thrived from the top of the order, Joe Vetrano homered and starting pitcher Steven Casey hurled four shutout innings Tuesday night, helping Johnson City’s Doughboys knock off Bluefield 7-1 in an Appalachian League contest at Bowen Field.
Johnson City (6-10) took charge with a four-run second inning in which Steven Ondina delivered a two-run single.
It was a 7-0 game after a three-run top of the fifth, when Vetrano ripped a two-run home run.
Cruse topped a 12-hit Doughboys assault with a 3-for-4 effort, including a double. Connor James and Vetrano each accounted for two hits and were joined by Ondina in contributed two RBIs apiece.
Casey tallied seven strikeouts and held the Ridge Runners to three hits and a walk. The fourth of five JC pitchers, Miguel Fulgencio, blanked Bluefield in the seventh and eighth innings to claim the decision.
The Ridge Runners (6-10) finished with seven hits, getting a 4-for-4 game (2 doubles) from Brayden Jobert. Michael Eze added two hits and Kendell Ewell homered.
Johnson City and Bluefield will meet again at Bowen Field on Wednesday. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.