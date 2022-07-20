Doughboys hammer Princeton By TANNER COOK tcook@johnsoncitypress.com Tanner Cook Sports Writer Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Johnson City shortstop Ashton King readies to throw the ball to first base. TANNER COOK/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With another win on Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team continued their late-season charge trying to catch Kingsport.The Doughboys (21-20) cranked up the offense early in the game and walloped Princeton, 15-4.With the win, it is the first time that Johnson City has a winning record all season after starting 0-8.WALK THIS WAYThe game was tied at one run apiece in the bottom of the third when Johnson City broke open the game, but it was not necessarily because of strong hitting.It was more by patience at the plate.In the bottom of the third, Johnson City drew three walks and notched four singles to hang four runs on the board to grab a 5-1 lead.The fifth was more of the same as the Doughboys drew three walks, had two batters hit, recorded a double and a single to score five more runs.What was once an interesting game had turned into a blowout without much offense from the winning side. On Johnson City’s first 10 runs, it had seven hits and six walks.The WhistlePigs (18-24) pitching staff surrendered 13 walks and hit a pair of batters. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. CRANKEDTo lead off the bottom of the seventh, Johnson City’s Roberto Peña cranked a no-doubt solo home run into the depths of the night.The Princeton outfielders knew the ball was gone from the start and didn’t even bother to move.Peña’s homer was one of 14 hits for the Doughboys. Five players tallied multiple hits for Johnson City.SHUT DOWN PITCHINGThe Doughboys pitching was sturdy for the most part on Wednesday as Landon Crumbley tallied the win.He lasted five innings, threw 94 pitches, struck out six and gave up a pair of runs. Kyle Miller pitched the sixth and seventh, striking out four and not giving up a run.UP NEXTOver the next two days, the Doughboys will have a short home-and-away series with the cellar-dwelling Bristol State Liners.First pitch from TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday will be at 7 p.m.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doughboys Baseball Team Johnson City Baseball Sport Princeton Offense Roberto Pena Outfielder Hit Tanner Cook Sports Writer I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author youtube Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR