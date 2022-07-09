A slow start did not lead to a bad outcome for the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team on Saturday night.
Playing their first game in four days, the Doughboys took down the Bluefield Ridge Runners 5-3 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City (14-17) trailed early, but scored at least once in four of the last five innings to seal the deal.
BLUEFIELD STRIKES FIRST
In the top of the first, Grant Voytovich led off the inning for the Ridge Runners (12-19) with a single.
Jackson Fellers followed with another single off the wall to get the lead runner all the way to third.
The next batter, Haydn McGeary, hit a deep sacrifice fly to Doughboys right fielder Caleb Marmo. Marmo’s throw home to try to hose Voytovich was perfect, but Scott Combs’ tag was not as Voytovich made a perfect slide underneath to score.
The home crowd was displeased as it looked like the tag was a foregone conclusion after the outstanding throw.
JC STRIKES BACK
The Doughboys didn’t get a run in the first three innings and managed just four baserunners.
They broke through in the fourth as Tennessee Volunteer Ethan Payne and Caleb Hobson led off the frame with back-to-back walks.
Both scored when Combs smoked a single to left and Johnson City got on top 2-1.
The advantage didn’t last long as the Ridge Runners knotted the game back up in the fifth. Jake Mummau had a one-out single and the next two batters reached on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Voytovich, who finished the night 3-for-5 with three singles, had a base knock to score Mummau from third.
TAKING THE LEAD FOR GOOD
It didn’t take long for the Doughboys to grab the lead back and keep it.
Michael Moss led off the bottom of the fifth with a double down the left-field line.
The Doughboys loaded the bases with one out, but produced just one run out of it. Isaiah Frost was hit by a pitch, scoring Moss.
STATS
Justin Guillano earned the win for the Doughboys, pitching three innings and striking out five. Johnson City’s staff of hurlers struck out 13 on the night.
Michael Esposito earned the save.
Bluefield’s Peyton Brown lasted four innings and tallied eight strikeouts, but was tagged with the loss.
Moss and Combs each had two hits for Johnson City and Ryley Preece was the only Ridge Runner to rack up multiple hits.
BACK SUNDAY
The two squads will meet again on Sunday for a seven-inning affair. First pitch from TVA Credit Union Ballpark is set for 5:30 p.m.