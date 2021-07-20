PULASKI, Va. — Walloped by Garrett Rice’s fifth-inning grand slam, Johnson City absorbed an 8-5 loss to Pulaski in Appalachian League baseball on Tuesday night.
Rice’s bases-clearing jolt was part of a five-run River Turtles inning that drove the Doughboys into a 7-1 hole.
It was 8-1 before Johnson City (12-22-1) pushed across four runs in the eighth to make the final score respectable.
Pulaski (24-14), which owns the league’s best record, was issued 10 walks by four Doughboys pitchers.
The River Turtles finished with seven hits, getting a 2-for-4 game, including a triple, from Evan Minarovic. Irvin Escobar’s fourth-inning double brought in the game’s first two runs.
Yielding a run on three hits, winner Ty Ruhl turned in a five-inning start. He tallied four strikeouts before teammate Lucas Reed did the same over two innings.
Topping a five-hit Johnson City output was Ricky Jimenez at 2 for 4. Alex Reyna accounted for a pair of RBIs while Alan Espinal doubled and produced a sacrifice fly.
The two teams meet again Wednesday in Pulaski. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.