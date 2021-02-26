The local Appalachian League team will be undergoing more than just a name and format change this summer.
It will have a new person in charge.
General manager Zac Clark, who was about to begin his seventh season in Johnson City, has announced he’s taken a job with the Lansing Lugnuts in the new high Class A Central League.
Clark, who was the Appalachian League’s executive of the year the past two seasons, was highly influential in naming the new Johnson City team the Doughboys. Under his tutelage, Johnson City became the standard in Appalachian League hospitality and promotions.
Friday is his last day in Johnson City and he will be returning to his hometown in Lansing, Michigan, and be reunited with Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons, who was previously in Johnson City as well.
“It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time, the opportunity to go back to Lansing and be close to home,” said Clark, who was also recently engaged. “It was a tough decision to make with the timing we’re facing right now. It was just something I felt like I was ready to do.”
Clark will be the assistant general manager in Lansing. He and Parsons went to high school together at nearby Danville High School. The two attended Central Michigan University together as well.
Clark was Parsons' assistant GM before taking the top job when Parsons headed north.
In Lansing, Clark will head up the marketing department, ticket sales, stadium operations and merchandise.
“It’s been a long time coming for me,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have an opportunity to work in Lansing and be a part of that team, but it’s hard to leave Johnson City, hard to verbalize how I feel about this place.
“I really found another home here. Honestly, I feel this was the only job I would have left Johnson City for.”
Clark and his family have a history with the Lugnuts, now an affiliate of the Oakland A’s. He grew up 15 minutes from the ballpark and he and his family were at the first game the team ever played.
“From that point on, I grew up in that ballpark,” he said.
Boyd Sports, which runs the Johnson City team, is looking to fill the general manager spot for the Doughboys, who will play in the new Appalachian league. The 10-team circuit has been rebranded as a college summer league being jointly run by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball. It’s part of the Prospect Development Pipeline.
The Doughboys’ season begins June 3 when the team plays host to the Bristol State Liners at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.