The Appalachian League season is right around the corner and Chris Allen, the president of Boyd Sports, says he can’t wait to get started.
“We’re excited,” Allen said Monday. “I think it’s kind of that we know what to expect in the second year. We’re excited about it and I think we’ve got a great group of kids and a great group of coaches this year.”
The Johnson City Doughboys play host to the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Johnson City averaged more than 2,500 fans per game last season, the league’s first as a college wooden-bat league.
“I’ll tell you one thing’s for sure,” Allen said. “Johnson City will have the best crowds and the best fan base in the league. I say that knowing we’ve got four teams, but it’s amazing how the fans support that Johnson City team. And I think we’ll see a strong growth in Kingsport this year, but it’s hard to beat the atmosphere in Johnson City. It’s one of my favorite places. It’s such a great atmosphere. The fans have a great time and it’s fun to see the kids running around the ballpark.”
Boyd Sports runs four of the 10 Appy League teams. In addition to Johnson City and Elizabethton, they also run the operations for the Kingsport Axmen and Greeneville Flyboys.
Each team is scheduled to play 58 games during the 66-day season, which ends Aug. 6. A one-game playoff between the two division champions will determine the league champion.
Last year, the Doughboys lost their manager in mid-season and the Kingsport team was temporarily disbanded after a player made threats to his teammates. In addition, COVID-19 played havoc with rosters at times.
“Everything seemed to work out last year, even though we had a couple of hiccups along the way,” Allen said.
Kevin Mahoney, a former Yankees minor-league player and coach, will manage the Doughboys this season.
“He’s playing to win,” Allen said. “He’s looking to win this thing. He’s trying to continue to accelerate his career and he’s got a pretty good career started. I think he’s going to do a great job.”
One thing Johnson City fans won’t see right away is the new state-of-the-art LED video board that was supposed to be installed. An announcement was made March 1 that the board was coming. As the season’s start nears, it’s still not up. Allen said supply chain problems for the company in charge of the installation is the main cause of the delay.
Boyd Sports is also installing a video board at Tusculum University’s stadium for the Greeneville Flyboys. That one is delayed as well.
“It’s been an eventful process, to say the least,” Allen said. “We’re embarrassed by it. Those things were in the works in January and February. It should have been up by now. We were pretty much assured it would be up by now.”
The board, which came with a price tag of $300,000 — all paid by Boyd Sports — is expected to be in place sometime early in the season.
Ask Allen what he hopes the fans will see this season and he’s quick to answer.
“Hopefully they’ll see good baseball, a lot of hustle, great entertainments, firework shows, and good giveaways,” he said. “We want them to get a lot of value for the dollar. We’re hoping to give them a great product to come out and enjoy the summer.”