Johnson City couldn’t keep pace Tuesday night.
Greeneville put together three straight multiple-run innings and ran away for a 12-5 win in Appalachian League baseball at Pioneer Park in Greeneville.
It was a game that featured 15 walks, seven wild pitches, a balk and two hit batters. Of the 17 runs that scored, only 10 were produced by RBIs.
The Doughboys slipped to 2-3 on the season while Greeneville improved to 3-2. The teams meet again Wednesday in Greeneville with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
THE OUTBURST
Trailing 2-0, Greeneville struck for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The first two runs scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball to tie the game at 2-2. Jake Dacunto broke the deadlock with a two-run single.
Greeneville added three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth inning.
DOUGHBOYS REPORT
Johnson City took a first-inning lead when Jaxson Crull scored on a wild pitch. Crull made it 2-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI groundout. That was the lone RBI of the game for the Doughboys.
In the eighth inning, Johnson City got two more runs thanks to wild pitches.
Four of Johnson City’s five pitchers surrendered at least two runs. The other, Damon Cox, allowed one run in one inning of work.
Johnson City hitters totaled only five hits.
GREENEVILLE STANDOUTS
Chris Williams paced the Flyboys with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Eddie Micheletti had two hits and two RBIs.
Starter Bryce Mayer went three innings, allowing three hits and one run with six strikeouts.