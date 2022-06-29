After a rugged start to the Appalachian League season, Johnson City has found steady ground.
But it’s still baseball, and winning every day isn’t in the cards.
A late comeback produced a tie, but the Doughboys fell short against Burlington in an 11-5 decision Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Kole Myers of the Sock Puppets hit an eighth-inning home run to break the tie. Burlington scored five times in the ninth inning without the benefit of a hit.
The setback ended a four-game winning streak for the Doughboys, and prevented them from catching Greeneville for second place in the West Division as they fell to 11-14 on the season.
Burlington, the front runner in the West Division, improved to 19-6.
THE COMEBACK
Trailing 5-2, Johnson City found its groove thanks to Burlington wildness.
After a strikeout, walk, and caught stealing to start the frame, Matt Miceli walked. Jayden Melendez followed with a walk. Jared Johnson walked to load the bases.
After a pitching change, Roberto Peña walked. Then Ethan Payne walked. And Michael Moss got in the fray by watching four pitches finish outside of the strike zone.
After three straight balls to Kyle Harbison gave the Doughboys a chance to take the lead, Peter Gallo came back with three straight strikes to end the inning.
Unfortunately for the Doughboys, the tie didn’t last thanks to Myers’ homer and wildness by Johnson City pitchers in the top of the ninth. Jared Johnson took advantage of a bases-loaded situation to hit a rare two-RBI sacrifice fly to deep center field, allowing the runners from second and third to both score.
LOSING CONTROL
An error extended the top of the fifth for Burlington, and the Sock Puppets took advantage in a big way.
With one out and a man on first base, a fielding error started the issue. With two outs, an infield single drove in the first run. Then the big hurt came in the form of a three-run homer over the left field fence off the bat of DeAngelo Giles, making it 4-2.
FIRST LEAD
Johnson City got on the board with a run in both the third and fourth innings. Jayden Melendez hit an RBI single for the first run. Moss’ run-scoring single made it 2-0.
LEADERS
Giles led the way for Burlington with two hits and three RBIs. Peña and Myers each totaled two hits.
For Johnson City, Payne had two hits while Moss drove in a pair of runs.
David Utagawa allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief for the Doughboys, but struck out six batters.