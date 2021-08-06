In the final home game of the season, the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team did not rise to the occasion in Friday’s action at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Greeneville Flyboys — already having won the Appalachian League Western Division — walloped Johnson City 12-2.
Greeneville (33-15-1) scored all of its runs in the first four innings, highlighted by a three-run home run by Jaylon Lee in the third. It was Lee’s first hit with the club since coming on board earlier in the week.
The Doughboys certainly didn’t help starting pitcher Walker Trusley, committing six errors.
Johnson City (15-33-1) answered the bell in the bottom of the first inning as Chyran Cruse hit a double off of the left field wall that scored Damani Thomas all the way from first base.
Then the levee broke.
The Flyboys got two runs in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
To Johnson City’s credit, however, the bullpen did its job of continually sitting down Greeneville batters. The Flyboys only tallied one hit after the fourth frame and JC relievers Seth Willis and Will Westbrock notched four “three up, three down” innings in the final five frames.
Nine-hole hitter Jordan Stevens had a solo home run to deep left field in the bottom of the seventh that got the crowd on its feet, but it was too little too late.
Jake Edwards finished 2-for-4 with two singles as the only Doughboy with multiple hits.
Lee finished his night going 1-for-5, but tallied five RBIs as he had an RBI groundout in his first appearance and reached on a fielding error by the first baseman.
Greeneville’s Daylen Reyes also had a big night, going 3-for-5 with two singles and a double while chalking up a pair of RBIs.
Kelyn Fox was credited with the win for Greeneville after going five innings and striking out seven. Trusley was tagged with the loss for Johnson City, lasting 3⅓ innings and giving up seven earned runs.
The two teams will meet on Saturday in the regular season finale at Pioneer Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.