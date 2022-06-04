Haden Madagan was taking extra bases like they were doughnuts in the office break room.
Madagan had two triples and a double, all in the first six innings, as the Pulaski River Turtles knocked off the Johnson City Doughboys 9-5 Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The result continued a tough Appalachian League season-opening home stand for the winless Doughboys, who have been outscored 31-19 in three games. It was Pulaski’s first win of the young season.
Madagan’s bases-loaded triple was the big blow in a five-run sixth inning that put Pulaski up 7-2. The freshman at Shenandoah University in Virginia scored three times and finished with three RBIs. He had hit a three-run home run the previous night.
SOLID START
After the Doughboys allowed double-digit runs in their first two games to Elizabethton, Ethan Shaub gave Johnson City a solid start. The lefty, who pitches for Rowan College in New Jersey, struck out five batters in four innings and held Pulaski to one unearned run on two hits.
The run charged to Shaub came home on a passed ball.
The Doughboys led 2-1 when Shaub’s night ended and Pulaski quickly tied it up with a run against reliever Jeffrey Polledo.
DECISIVE FRAME
The River Turtles loaded the bases in the sixth when Noah Robinson, the third Doughboys pitcher of the night, walked three batters in a row.
That brought Jeremiah Lebron to the mound and Pulaski got a run on on fielder’s choice before Madagan’s second triple emptied the bases. Madagan then scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2 and the River Turtles didn’t look back.
Michael Groves, a UNC Asheville player, added a solo home run in the eighth for Pulaski. He also had an RBI single.
DOUGHBOYS’ SCORING
Jayden Melendez drove in Johnson City’s first two singles in the first and third innings. Justin Greene added another run for the Doughboys with an eighth-inning double.
Johnson City added two runs in the ninth on a error.
PULASKI WINNER
Andrew Blake of Oklahoma State worked four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. He held the Doughboys to one hit.
UP NEXT
The two teams will conclude the two-game series at with a seven-inning game Sunday at 5:30 p.m.