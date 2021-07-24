Doomed by Princeton’s authoritative start, Johnson City suffered an 8-1 Appalachian League baseball loss on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The WhistlePigs (22-17) scored on Braeden Hinton’s two-run single in the top of the first inning, then stretched their advantage to 6-0 the next inning — when Dylan Rogers swatted a three-run home run. Nico Popa added an RBI single to the early ambush.
A run-scoring base hit from Trevor Bailey made it a 7-0 game in the fourth.
It was in the eighth that the Doughboys (13-25-1) dodged a shutout. Jaxson Crull produced a lead-off single, then Ashton King doubled to give Johnson City two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Crull would score on a balk, but a double play on Troy LaNeve’s flyout to left field — King was thrown out at the plate after tagging up — subdued the prospects for a big Doughboys inning.
Nathan Holt completed the scoring, racing home on a ninth-inning wild pitch.
Going 3 for 5, Rogers (3 RBIs, 2 runs) spearheaded a 13-hit Princeton assault. Popa, who walked twice, and Bailey added two hits apiece.
The Doughboys totaled seven hits, getting a 2-for-4 showing from King. LaNeve accounted for a double and Tyler Horvath pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
Following three shutout innings from starter Kenny Dollenger, John Micolaicyk gave up a run over five innings to gain the decision. Micolaicyk struck out five batters, walking none.
The WhistlePigs remain in town for a Sunday game with Johnson City. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.