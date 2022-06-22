Johnson City’s slow start has kept the Doughboys fighting to stay out of the cellar in the Appalachian League’s West Division.
However, winning for the seventh time in 11 starts, the Doughboys can lay claim to higher aspirations.
This time it was Danville that fell victim to the resurgent Doughboys, a 7-4 baseball decision Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City improved to 7-12 on the season. Danville, in second place in the East Division, slipped to 11-8.
BARNEY IN THE HOUSE
Johnson City racked up a three spot in the top of the first inning, and McKay Barney got things started with a nice bunt single down the third-base line.
After a walk, ETSU’s Ashton King drove in a run with a RBI single off the glove of Danville’s leaping third baseman. Ethan Payne singled to load the bases, and Jayden Melendez was hit by a pitch to force in the second run. Isaiah Frost’s RBI grounder made it 3-0.
Barney was in the mix again in the second inning, delivering an RBI single to make it 4-0. Barney stole second and went to third on the catcher’s throwing error. He scored on Matt Miceli’s grounder to make it 5-0.
In the third inning, it was Barney once again. This time he reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in Logan Hugo for a 6-0 advantage.
GUTSY START
It was a solid outing from Trevor Hanselman, who is from ETSU.
The right-hander overcame four hits and two walks in the first four innings to produce shutout ball. He ran into trouble in the fifth with a double and a walk, and was removed after a strikeout and 76 pitches. Justin Guiliano got a pair of outs to end the threat and Hanselman’s 4 1/3 shutout innings lowered his season ERA to 2.35.
Guiliano worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts and no walks.
THE LEADERS
Barney finished with a 2-for-5, three-RBI performance in the leadoff spot to pace the Doughboys at the plate.
For Danville, Socrates Bardatsos had a nice evening, going 3 for 4 and that included a two-run eighth-inning homer that cut Johnson City’s lead to 6-3. Appalachian State’s R.J. Johnson added four hits and an RBI for the Otterbots.