With runners on second and third, the opportunity to win in the extra innings tiebreaker looked promising for the Greeneville Flyboys in Sunday’s Appalachian League contest.
The Johnson City Doughboys baseball team, however, was able to hold serve on defense and prevent Greeneville from scoring and win 3-3 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The teams only combined for six hits, but Ashton King was able to record all three RBIs on the day for Johnson City (6-11). All came via a sacrifice — a groundout in the first and flyouts in the third and fifth.
Greeneville (6-11) was able to take a brief lead in the top of the sixth when Brock Daniels hit a two-RBI single to center that scored Dub Gleed and Will Taylor.
The Flyboys had gotten on the board earlier in the inning when Will Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk.
Greeneville’s Myles Smith was the only player on either team to record multiple hits, notching a pair of singles.
The Doughboys will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the Danville Otterbots. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.