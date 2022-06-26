DANVILLE, Va. — Despite never taking a lead in Sunday’s Appalachian League baseball contest, the Johnson City Doughboys found a way to win in extra innings over Danville 1-1 at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
Johnson City (9-13) went on defense in the extra frame and was able to record the three outs without allowing the Otterbots to score, clinching a series sweep.
Doughboys closer Cole Tremain came in for the final out of the seventh with the game tied and prevented Danville from grabbing a lead with a runner on second base by inducing a fly out.
In the extra frame, Tremain induced a fielder’s choice with runners on first and second to get the first out of the inning. A fly out to Johnson City’s Caleb Marmo in left and a strikeout ended the game.
The Otterbots (13-9) scored first when Haden Madagan hit an RBI single that scored Patrick Keighran from third.
The Doughboys struck back in the top of the sixth when Kyle Harbison hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored McKay Barney from third.
UP NEXT
Johnson City will be back in action on Tuesday against Appy League east division leader Burlington, N.C., at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.