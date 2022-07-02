GREENEVILLE — The Johnson City Doughboys couldn’t rise to the occasion Saturday night at Greeneville.
Getting off to a slow start on the offensive end and struggling to get outs on the defensive end, the Doughboys fell 10-2 to the Flyboys in Appalachian League baseball action at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville evened its record at 14-14, while Johnson City fell 12-16 after the West Division matchup. The Flyboys belted out 13 hits and reached base on seven walks.
Roberto Pena and Matt Micelli each had two hits to lead Johnson City, which finished with six hits overall. Pena blasted a home run over the left-field scoreboard in the ninth inning to give the Doughboys a late highlight.
Otherwise, it was a rough outing as Doughboys struck out 10 times and finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Johnson City starter William Westbrook suffered the loss. He gave up seven hits and five runs over 4 2/3 innings. Greeneville’s Jack Liberio Jr. picked up the win with seven strikeouts in six innings of work. He gave up three hits, four walks and one run.
Greeneville got on the scoreboard first with Jack O’Reilly’s sacrifice fly to right field bringing in Myles Smith.
The Flyboys tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning. Cian Sahler singled to right field to score Beau Ankeney. David Bishop followed with a double to left field, plating Sahler. Bishop accounted for the final run of the inning, coming home on a RBI single by Brock Daniels.
McKay Barney had a RBI ground out to plate Matt Micelli in the top of the fifth for Johnson City’s first run. Greeneville answered in the bottom frame as O’Reilly scored on a wild pitch by Doughboys reliever Carter Kelsey.
Four runs in the seventh inning spoiled any hopes of a Doughboys comeback. Stahler and Smith had back-to-back, two-run singles to stretch it to a 9-1 lead. O’Reilly had an RBI single up the middle for the Flyboys’ final run. Pena led off the ninth inning with the home run for Johnson City.
The teams will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. Johnson City will serve as the home team at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.