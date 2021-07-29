The Johnson City Doughboys copped a road win on in Thursday night’s Appalachian League action against Danville, 10-6.
Johnson City scored on a two-run single by Jaxson Crull and a double by Ashton King in the second inning.
The Doughboys had an offensive outburst in the fourth, plating four runs as Joe Vetrano and Alan Espinal moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Tyler Horvath earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Johnson City. The hurler lasted four innings, allowing no hits and one run while striking out a pair.
Andrew Ronne and Quinton Kujawa entered the game out of the bull- pen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Johnson City had two home runs on the day as Damani Thomas had a four-bagger in the fifth while Espinal had a long ball in the fourth.
AJ Fritz, Morgan Colopy, Chenar Brown, and Noah Bailey each collected one hit to lead the Otterbots.