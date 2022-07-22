BRISTOL — A walk and hit-by-pitch, both with the bases loaded, equated to two late runs that lifted Johnson City to a 3-1 Appalachian League conquest of Bristol on Friday night at Boyce Cox Field.
It was a 1-1 game going to the ninth inning, which the Doughboys’ Emilio Morales led off with a triple. Johnson City (23-20) faltered from there, however, as Morales was thrown out at home on pinch-hitter Jared Johnson’s fielder’s choice.
Nevertheless, after State Liners reliever Drew Rudsinski (0-3) got centerfielder McKay Barnet to fly out to center field for the inning’s second out, Michael Moss sharply delivered a double to left field that pushed Johnson to third.
Roberto Pena was then intentionally walked to load the bases, setting up an RBI base on balls from Isaiah Frost. The next batter, Noah Gent, was hit by a pitch, bringing in the game’s final run.
The last of three Johnson City pitchers, Jacob Bockenstedt (3-2), snagged the victory. He allowed a hit over two shutout innings, recording five strikeouts in the process.
Justin Guiliano blanked Bristol through the first four innings, amassing five Ks of his own. He, Preston Miller and Bockenstedt combined to strike out 14 Bristol batters.
Five State Liners pitchers pooled their efforts for 13 strikeouts, getting eight from starter Brandon Decker — who gave up a run in five innings of work.
Morales went 2 for 3 and Logan Hugo 2 for 4 to pace an eight-hit Dougboys output. The State Liners (12-30) were limited to five hits with Eric Erato and Nicholas Strong each going 2 for 4.
Saturday will find Johnson City at Bluefield for a 6:30 p.m. contest. Bristol plays at Greeneville with first pitch slated for 7.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.