The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry.

Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

