The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry.
Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.
The Doughboys (30-24) ended the year with five victories in their last six games, including a series sweep of the State Liners (14-39).
Johnson City finished second in the Appalachian League West standings, seven games back of Kingsport.
TOTAL DOMINATION
Capped by former Science Hill star Caleb Marmo’s bases-loaded walk, Johnson City scored four runs in the first inning.
Jared Johnson blasted a three-run home run over the right-field wall in the second- inning explosion. It was one of five extra-base hits in the inning, which included a two-run triple by Logan Hugo. Ethan Payne, Matt Miceli and Hugo all came through with RBI doubles.
Justin Guiliano did his part on the mound with nine strikeouts, while giving up five hits and no walks in five scoreless innings.
Hugo was the offensive leader, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Miceli also had a double and triple, and scored three times.
Johnson batted 2 for 4 and drove in four runs. Payne was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Marmo, playing back on his high school home field, finished with two walks, an RBI and a run. The Doughboys took advantage of their opportunities, going 10 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
STILL HAVING FUN
While the game wasn’t competitive on the field, the teams enjoyed a spirited contest of rock, paper, scissors during a delay before the game was officially called.
It was a large, enthusiastic crowd for the final game of the season with many staying until the game was called. The Doughboys made a lap in front of the home fans to show their appreciation.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.