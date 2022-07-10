Trailing by four runs entering the bottom of the sixth, things looked bleak for the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team Sunday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City wasn’t about to completely roll over, however, as it rallied with seven runs in the inning to win over Bluefield, 7-4.
The Doughboys (15-17) completed the weekend sweep of the Ridge Runners with a two-out rally that didn’t seem likely going into it.
THE RALLY
Bluefield starter Nate Wohlgemuth cruised through the first five innings, striking out 10 and allowing two hits. He was also working with a four-run lead.
In the sixth, the Ridge Runners (12-20) elected to bring in reliever Cole Hentschel, and he got the first two outs without much of a problem.
He then hit Roberto Peña, gave up a single to Ashton King and then hit Ethan Payne to load the bases.
The next two batters for Johnson City — Jackson Bryant and Logan Hugo — both walked, and thus two runs scored. Johnson City, which had little offense to that point, found itself down a pair of runs with the bases still loaded.
Hentschel was removed maybe a couple of batters too late and eventually was pegged with the loss.
Caleb Hobson and McKay Barney hit back-to-back singles to dive in three more runs and put the Doughboys up 5-4. Two more insurance runs were added thanks to a Michael Moss single.
In the top of the seventh, Johnson City reliever William Westbrock retired the side on eight pitches to seal the comeback win.
BLUEFIELD TAKES EARLY LEAD
To lead off the game, Ryley Preece walked and got all the way to third thanks to a Grant Voytovich single with one out.
The Ridge Runners successfully executed a steal of home with Preece to score the game’s first run.
In the third with one out, Preece reached with a single and Jake Mummau walked to put two on with Voytovich coming to the dish.
Voytovich hammered a ball over the left field wall for a three-run home run and put the Ridge Runners up four runs.
UP NEXT
For the next two days, the Doughboys will travel to Bristol for a short two-game series with the State Liners. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts at Boyce Cox Field.