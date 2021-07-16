Johnson City hasn’t been able to consistently deliver clutch hits in what has been a tough Appalachian League baseball season.
Ashton King helped change the narrative Friday night. The East Tennessee State University product cracked a bases-loaded double in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping the Doughboys expand a two-run lead in what turned out to be an 8-3 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the eighth inning because of lightning and then rain. Eventually it was called.
Ending a two-game losing streak, Johnson City improved to 11-21 on the season. The Doughboys will play host to Bristol on Saturday for a scheduled doubleheader. The first game is set for 6 p.m.
King finished with two hits and three RBIs. Damani Thomas also had two hits while Alex Reyna matched King with three runs batted in.
THE PITCHING STORY
As much as the eight runs made things easier for Johnson City, the Doughboys got things done on the mound as well.
It began with a nice starting performance from Carlos Nolasco. He worked four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two.
Landon Maynard got touched up for three runs in two innings, but Leo O’Shinski and Andrew Ronnie each worked a scoreless inning highlighted by a pair of strikeouts.
TAKING THE LEAD
Johnson City got on the board first as Thomas roped a one-out double to right field in the third inning. He eventually scored on a ground out by Reyna.
BREAKING IT OPEN
In the fifth inning, the Doughboys put up a four spot. First to deliver a run was Thomas, who had an RBI single. Chyran Cruse followed with a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0. Reyna capped off the big frame by cracking a two-run double to left field.
COMEBACK, BLUEFIELD STYLE
The Ridge Runners made a bid to get back into the game in the seventh inning, pushing across three runs.
Joshuan Sandoval got it started with an RBI double. They added another run on a balk, and a capped the three-run rally with an RBI ground out from Lawson Harrill.